Otto Aerospace Advances the Phantom 3500 Program with FAA Certification Basis Milestone

G-1 Issue Paper Finalized – FAA and Otto Aerospace Align on the Path to Certifying the World's First Transonic Laminar Flow Jet

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otto Aerospace today announced a major regulatory milestone for its flagship Phantom 3500 program: closure of the G-1 Issue Paper, which establishes the aircraft's Certification Basis with the Federal Aviation Administration under 14 CFR Part 23.

Finalization of the G-1 Issue Paper marks a major step in the Phantom 3500 program by clearly establishing the regulatory framework for type certification.

Otto Aerospace Phantom 3500

Otto became an FAA applicant for type certification in September 2025, strategically electing to use Part 23 to take advantage of the certification efficiencies introduced under Amendment 23-64. Closure of the G-1 reflects that strategy now in execution.

In parallel, Otto is actively engaged with the FAA East Certification Branch to close the G-2 Issue Paper defining the means of compliance for the Phantom 3500 certification program.

"This is a huge moment for the entire Otto Team and a really exciting milestone for the Phantom 3500," said Scott Drennan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Otto Aerospace. "Now that the certification basis is in place, the program moves into a higher gear on execution. We have alignment with the FAA on what we need to demonstrate, and that gives us real momentum as we move toward first flight and entry into service."

The milestone also reflects continued FAA engagement with Otto's pioneering transonic laminar flow technology and its Supernatural Vision cabin—innovations no manufacturer has previously advanced into certification at Otto's scale. Otto has moved the program forward through extensive testing and engineering and recently completed Preliminary Design Review.

"We appreciate the FAA's continued engagement in reaching this milestone," said Kerri Hinton, Director of Test & Certification at Otto Aerospace. "Our commitment to safety is unwavering, and we look forward to continuing our work together as we advance the Phantom 3500 through certification."

Otto has already begun advanced material testing for the Phantom 3500 and continues to make strong progress with its top-tier suppliers, reinforcing the program's momentum toward first flight in 2027 and entry into service in 2030. Flight testing will be conducted from Otto's new home at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, positioning the company for the next phase of implementation and manufacturing. The program is anchored by a firm order from Flexjet for 300 aircraft—one of the largest commitments in business aviation history, valued at more than $5 billion—underscoring the exceptional market confidence behind Otto's vision.

About Otto Aerospace

Otto Aerospace is an advanced aerospace company committed to transforming private and regional aviation through innovative aircraft design. With a mission to unlock the physics of laminar flow to radically reduce the energy required for flight, Otto unites engineering and industry expertise with powerful development partnerships. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Otto is developing the Phantom 3500, a new, clean-sheet design aircraft that establishes and leads a new category in highly efficient, affordable, and sustainable aviation.

This Changes Everything. Learn more at ottoaerospace.com.

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SOURCE Otto Aerospace, Inc.