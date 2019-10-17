OTTO Announces the New G3-E Multi-Function, Compact Control Grip

The G3-E is a standalone grip or it can be mounted on a joystick. Mounting the G3-E on an OTTO bottom mount JHM joystick is a standard offering available as a JHM-61xxxxx or a JHM-62xxxxx (see JHM web page) with a large variety of gating options.

The G3-E Control Grip is great for forestry applications, and also works well in construction, off-road and other demanding applications where reliability is paramount.

About OTTO

OTTO designs and manufactures precision switches and control grips including mechanical switches; Hall effect switches with digital and analog output options. OTTO's portfolio includes sealed and lighted high performance, snap action, rocker, pushbuttons and toggles as well as commercial and military control grips and Hall effect technology joysticks.

Our switches, joysticks and control grips perform every day in some of the toughest applications including heavy equipment, aerospace, marine, medical, communication and other demanding markets.

OTTO is located in Carpentersville, Illinois.

