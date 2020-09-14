Otto Berkes joins Integral Ad Science Board of Directors

Berkes brings a wealth of experience to the IAS board with expertise in business and building innovative technology solutions. As an Xbox co-founder, Berkes had an 18-year career at Microsoft where he drove groundbreaking hardware and software innovation in computer graphics, home entertainment, mobile devices, and cloud services. In 2011 he joined HBO to build the popular HBO GO streaming service, and as CTO, to lead the technology division and champion the company's overall digital transformation. Berkes subsequently joined CA Technologies, where as CTO he spearheaded new product incubation and to direct the company's shift to subscriptions.

"The IAS team has built a market-leading business, and I am excited about the many new and emerging opportunities the company has to drive cutting edge innovation on behalf of its customers," said Berkes. "Belief in the power of innovation - along with accountability and doing the right thing - are core to IAS's values. I am extremely pleased to be joining the IAS board of directors and working closely with Lisa and the IAS leadership team on the journey forward."

Otto is co-inventor on 13 patents, a recipient of Microsoft's Xbox Founder Award, an Emmy Award, and an Edward R. Murrow Award, and is a published author. He is currently an advisor to Airtime, a director at Acendre, and a trustee at the University of Vermont.

"We're privileged to have someone with Otto's impressive technical expertise and industry experience join the IAS Board of Directors, especially at this time as we focus on our suite of connected TV solutions," Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS, said. "As IAS continues to grow and innovate, our board of directors offers invaluable guidance; having Otto on our team will be a significant boost."

The IAS Board of Directors includes a mix of representation from Vista Equity Partners and other industry experts that advise and counsel the company's leadership on business developments and future innovations.

About IAS

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is the global leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. IAS equips advertisers and publishers with both the insight and technology to protect their advertising investments from fraud and unsafe environments as well as to capture consumer attention, and drive business outcomes. Founded in 2009, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in 18 offices across 13 countries. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. For more on how IAS is powering great impressions for top publishers and advertisers around the world, visit integralads.com.

