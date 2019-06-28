OTTO Introduces its New TK Tactile Mini Trim Switch with a Center Pushbutton Option

The TK offers three sealing level choices: unsealed, dusttight to IP64, or watertight to IP68S. The TK is a tactile switch which offers a positive click action indicating circuit transfer to the operator and is ideal for grip applications in aircraft, off-road and material handling.

For more information on OTTO's controls, switches and grips, please visit our website at: https://www.otto-controls.com/

About OTTO

OTTO designs and manufactures precision switches and control grips including mechanical switches; Hall Effect switches with digital and analog output options. OTTO's portfolio includes sealed and lighted high performance, snap action, rocker, pushbuttons and toggles as well as commercial and military control grips and Hall effect technology joysticks.

Our switches, joysticks and control grips perform every day in some of the toughest applications including heavy equipment, aerospace, marine, medical, communication and other demanding markets.

OTTO is located in Carpentersville, Illinois.

SOURCE OTTO

Related Links

http://www.ottoexcellence.com

