OTTO Introduces the New G3-C Universal Contour Grip

G3 Universal Grips can be customized for applications requiring high switch content, or to provide only basic control functions on lower tier units. The G3-C can be panel mounted as a fixed control grip or it can be mounted on an OTTO JH or JHM joystick. The OTTO G3 Universal Grips offer multiple faceplate options and are designed for use with OTTO's pushbuttons, rockers, toggles, Hall effect switches as well as OTTO's Hall effect joysticks.

The G3-C grip accommodates up to a total of 11 control switches, including 1 to 8 switches on the faceplate, an optional pushbutton on each side of the grip head, and an optional trigger switch that can also act as an operator presence. Our grips can be manufactured with a variety of switches, along with custom termination and mounting options.

About OTTO

OTTO designs and manufactures precision switches and control grips including mechanical switches; Hall effect switches with digital and analog output options. OTTO's portfolio includes sealed and lighted high performance, snap action, rocker, pushbuttons and toggles as well as commercial and military control grips and Hall effect technology joysticks.

Our switches, joysticks and control grips perform every day in some of the toughest applications including heavy equipment, aerospace, marine, medical, communication and other demanding markets.

OTTO is located in Carpentersville, Illinois.

