otto Names Former Adpay EVP, Deborah Dreyfuss-Tuchman, New VP of Business Development

ATLANTA, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- otto [formerly DEVCON Detect Inc.], a B2B security software startup innovating JavaScript vulnerability testing, monitoring and protection, has tapped Deborah Dreyfuss-Tuchman to lead the launch of its enterprise solution, ottoBox.

otto Names Deborah Dreyfuss-Tuchman, New VP of Business Development

After spending nearly 20-years growing tech startup Adpay and playing a crucial role in shepherding the company through two venture-funded acquisitions first by Ancestry in 2016 and again in May of this year by Legacy.com, Dreyfuss-Tuchman leaves to join the early-stage startup, otto, as it expands into enterprise security with the launch of its patented JavaScript security software, ottoBox.

Based in Chicago, Dreyfuss-Tuchman will lead otto's omnichannel distribution strategy through partnership development and integrations with some of the world's most trusted OEMs and MSSPs. Over her 30-year-long career in tech, Dreyfuss-Tuchman led sales and business development at four successful startups; all focused on providing third-party platforms to legacy media companies. With tech disrupters Craigslist and eBay decimating the print classifieds business, Deb played a seminal role in the transition for thousands of media companies, from print-centric classified ads, job listings and obituaries to tech-centric e-commerce marketplaces. Her efforts catapulted the Memoriams obituary placement network into a national brand now used by countless publications and more than half of the funeral homes across America.

"Deb was at the forefront of one of the first waves of digital transformation back when classifieds business went from static print and digitized PDFs to online e-commerce marketplaces. Adpay was a vital third-party platform for publishers at that time and allowed traditional low-tech companies to transition quickly. Deb knows firsthand the challenges involved with monitoring and mitigating shared security risks related to third-party JavaScript, user-generated content, forms, shopping carts, checkout pages, and even advertising JavaScript," said Maggie Louie, co-founder & CEO at otto.

"Joining otto at this exciting growth stage was an obvious evolution in my entrepreneurial journey. My experience has taught me the risks associated with e-commerce and the importance of having sophisticated technology with incredibly simple setup. This is what companies need. I am proud to join this exceptional team of innovators dedicated to protecting consumer safety and brand trust," said Dreyfuss-Tuchman.

Deb's years of experience as a provider of third-party integrated platforms and recent data and privacy certification has given her an incredible lens into the existing and future challenges between third-party partners and OOSs (owned & operated sites) related to the shared security responsibilities of data privacy and client-side security.

"I'm excited that, in Deb, we have a business/sales leader who understands why the growing third-party code dependencies and vulnerabilities are widening the security gaps and a big part of what's driving the increase in Magecart attacks, ad threat and DOM-based XSS," said Josh Summitt, co-founder & CTO at otto.

About Deborah Dreyfuss-Tuchman

Deborah Dreyfuss-Tuchman, VP of Business Development at otto, is a leader in forging strategic partnerships and a serial entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience growing revenue through relationships and sales helping build early-stage startup into mature successful companies. Her accumulated knowledge and experience have transformed eCommerce for standout media companies, including The Chicago Tribune, Tribune Media Services, Thomson Newspapers, Travidia, and Adpay. Deb holds a BA in Journalism from the University of Michigan and a Gold-Level certification in data privacy from IAPP.

About otto

otto [formerly DEVCON Detect, Inc.] is a security SaaS startup innovating and automating JavaScript vulnerability testing, detection and protection. The company's patented technology, ottoBox, provides advanced, continuous JavaScript testing, monitoring & protection. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, otto protects some of the world's most popular websites.

Impact

In addition to the company's enterprise business, otto also offers affordable no-code solutions for SMBs and free access for consumers as part of its mission to democratize security. Otto is a female-founded company with a commitment to advancing opportunities for women in tech.

