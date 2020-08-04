OTTO Releases New Product Overview Catalog

OTTO's full-color catalog offers several new standard grips and joysticks, including the recently expanded G3 Grip series and the HJ and JHM Joystick series designed to provide a wide variety of catalog codeable solutions incorporating dozens of faceplate configurations, handle/grip styles, output selections and gating options.

Other exciting new products include the capacitive touch sensor switch, finger joysticks, CANbus modules and lower-cost transducers.

Whether it is a standard or customized solution, OTTO Controls products offer a high level of functionality, reliability and long life.

Download the Product Overview at: https://www.otto-controls.com/en/literature

Please visit our website at: https://www.otto-controls.com/

OTTO designs and manufactures precision switches and control grips including mechanical switches; Hall effect switches with digital and analog output options. OTTO's portfolio includes sealed and lighted high performance, snap action, rocker, pushbuttons and toggles as well as commercial and military control grips and Hall effect technology joysticks.

Our switches, joysticks and control grips perform every day in some of the toughest applications including heavy equipment, aerospace, marine, medical, communication and other demanding markets.

