OTTO Releases the New B3S Sealed Double Break Basic Switch

Tested to 1 million cycles at logic level, the sealed switch is also capable of handling up to an 8 amp resistive load. Great double break circuit versatility is available with a choice of normally open (Form X), normally closed (Form Y), 3 terminal SPDT (Form C) or 4 terminal SPDT (Form Z).

Multiple terminal styles and wire lead options are available including single turret solder style, double turret solder style, Quick Connect, PC pins and wires with varying lengths.

OTTO's B3S is designed for use in places where space is limited, and is available with or without lever actuators. In addition, the switch can be used as part of pushbutton, trigger and toggle switches that require reliable sealing for demanding applications.

About OTTO

OTTO designs and manufactures precision switches and control grips including mechanical switches; Hall Effect switches with digital and analog output options. OTTO's portfolio includes sealed and lighted high performance, snap action, rocker, pushbuttons and toggles as well as commercial and military control grips and Hall Effect technology joysticks.

Our switches, joysticks and control grips perform every day in some of the toughest applications including heavy equipment, aerospace, marine, medical, communication and other demanding markets.

OTTO is located in Carpentersville, Illinois.

