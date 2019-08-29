OTTO Releases the New Fully Illuminated LP3-V Vandal Resistant Pushbutton with Optional Legend

The fully illuminated LP3-V pushbutton with optional legend is a momentary action, lighted, vandal resistant switch designed to provide reliable switching in harsh environments. The entire button is illuminated as opposed to the current ring lit LP3-V. The series features both aluminum and stainless steel cases, with a variety of case styles. Seal options are dusttight to IP64 or watertight to IP68S.

The fully illuminated LP3-V pushbutton with optional legend is a drop in replacement for OTTO's P8-V and the LP3-V ring-lit series of pushbutton switches. The switch offers positive tactile feedback, a variety of LED colors, and is ideal for marine, construction, agriculture and industrial control applications that require an illuminated switch.

About OTTO

OTTO designs and manufactures precision switches and control grips including mechanical switches; Hall Effect switches with digital and analog output options. OTTO's portfolio includes sealed and lighted high performance, snap action, rocker, pushbuttons and toggles as well as commercial and military control grips and Hall effect technology joysticks.

Our switches, joysticks and control grips perform every day in some of the toughest applications including heavy equipment, aerospace, marine, medical, communication and other demanding markets.

OTTO is located in Carpentersville, Illinois.

