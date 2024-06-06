Otto Tech Systems Accepts Independent Safety Panel Report

OAKTON, Va., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellen Giuntini, CEO and co-founder of Otto Tech Systems today gratefully accepted the report of an independent panel of 28 construction, insurance, government and university safety experts which evaluated the reliability and effectiveness of what the US's fourth largest construction company, STO Building Group believes has "great promise for reducing ladder accidents on jobsites."

With technology embedded in a multiplatform ladder, Otto helps safety professionals see and manage something no one has ever seen - what happens before workers fall. Ladder accidents are the leading cause of death for construction workers.

A second round of significant field testing will be conducted this summer with the STO Building Group and the world's first Smart LadderTM, the Little Giant SignalTM will be available in limited quantities in the New York market this Fall. The Otto system to reduce incidents, which includes the SignalTM, was one of the featured technologies at this year's ENR FutureTech, the preeminent construction technology conference.

Moderated by Chuck Easterly, the former Director of Safety and Health Services for SAIF, Oregon's not-for-profit workers' compensation company, the independent panel evaluated data from more than 1,300 hours of field testing on construction sites of 32 ladders with embedded technology intended to detect, classify and issue warnings of risky behavior. More than 460,000 records of worker behavior while using these ladders were recorded, which will be used to develop data products and insights which provide project management with actionable information to enhance worksite safety.

The panel concluded that the Smart LadderTM "collected, utilized, and transmitted the data at scale, was unaffected by harsh conditions on any of the test sites, and was highly effective at reducing the incidence of 'near misses'... [the system] needed refinement in several ways, in particular 'deeper insights into the precise timing of risky and other behaviors'."

Scott Clark, a panel member and Regional Operations Director, SAIF, noted "Falls from ladders result in some of the most severe worker injuries that I see in the workplace. The technology tested for this pilot has significant potential to improve worker safety and is a massive leap forward into data-driven decision making using proactive vs. reactive information."

Giuntini accepted the Panel's recommendations and has directed all suggested revisions be reviewed by the development team for incorporation into the product as design moves forward.

The experts' panel report is available at https://ottotechsystems.com/our-technology/

