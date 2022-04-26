Ottonomy Announces Plans For Global Expansion Of Fully Autonomous Robot Deliveries and Showcases Its Robot-as-a-Service Commercial Offering at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022

Ottobots are setting the bar for autonomous robot delivery in indoor environments; now ready to seamlessly transition to outdoor deliveries

ORLANDO, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ottonomy.io is participating at the AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022 conference at the Orange County Convention Center in Florida as one of the first robotics companies to release robots that can navigate completely autonomously in both indoor and outdoor environments, seamlessly, without human assistance.

"Ottobots have been in pilots with retailers and restaurants across North America. Our multiple trials have highlighted that the robots can safely navigate in crowded and populated indoor environments and outdoors on varying terrains and weather conditions," says Ritukar Vijay, CEO and co-founder of Ottonomy.io. "Now, we are looking forward to a global expansion with trials at multiple locations spread across the world aimed at solving the current labor challenges and proving economically viable use cases for robot delivery."

Ottonomy.io was born in 2019, as the pandemic placed severe and unexpected challenges on the supply chain that were further exacerbated by the global labor shortage. A report by MarketsandMarkets reveals that "the delivery robots market (food & beverages, retail, postal) size is expected to reach USD 957 million by 2026 from USD 212 million in 2021."

With regulations becoming standardized across North America, Ottonomy.io expects the need for robot deliveries in the retail and restaurant industries to grow exponentially. Ottobots have been running successfully at CVG Airport (Cincinnati) since late 2021. New pilots are beginning in Rome and Pittsburgh airports. More delivery pilots will roll out in 2022 across Europe, the Middle East, USA and Canada.

You can watch Ottonomy.io in varied environments and navigating indoor/outdoor in its latest video here: VIDEO of Ottobots at NewLab in Brooklyn, NY

About Ottonomy.IO

Ottonomy.IO is a deep tech startup, providing contactless deliveries using fully autonomous robots. Its primary focus is on helping retailers and restaurants automate deliveries. Ottonomy.IO was recognized as one of the top 50 robotics companies worldwide in 2021 by Robotics Business Review and earned the Sustainability Product of the Year Award for 2021 by the Business Intelligence Group. The company is backed by Connetic Ventures and angel investors.

