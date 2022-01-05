Ottonomy Unveils Ottobot; The World's First Fully Autonomous Delivery Robot Delivering in Both Indoor and Outdoor Environments

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES, Ottonomy unveils Ottobots, a fleet of fully autonomous delivery robots for restaurant and retail industries for both indoor and outdoor environments. Ottonomy recently made announcements in partnership with CVG Airport and Presto launching autonomous delivery robots in North America.

Ottobot Delivery Robot Ottobot Delivery Fleet

"We are excited to unveil Ottobots at our first CES," says Ritukar Vijay, CEO of Ottonomy. "The pandemic has provided Ottobots a catalyst enabling a series of partnerships that allowed us to launch fully autonomous delivery for indoor deliveries, curbside deliveries and last-mile deliveries."

Ottobot is the world's first fully autonomous delivery robot at an airport, delivering retail and food items at CVG Airport, Cincinnati. Ottobot has also partnered with Los Angeles based Crave, for last-mile food delivery for its restaurant customers. In December 2021, Presto, a leading provider of restaurant automation technologies announced that their partner restaurant guests will be able to order using Presto's technology and have the food delivered via Ottonomy's robots. Currently, our technology is being evaluated for multiple use cases by one of the world's largest retailers

Ottobot pilots started running during the pandemic in 2020. The initial robot deliveries gathered additional research to further develop the program and user experience as roll outs continue across the country over the year.

How Ottobot Works

The Ottobots create a digital map of the serviceable area and localize within that map. Its live location gets updated on the map while they are navigating autonomously to deliver the orders. Ottonomy's proprietary contextual mobility navigation software enables Ottobot to navigate through crowded and unpredictable environments. Ottonomy provides a highly scalable and flexible solution, utilizing a comprehensive suite of tools for managing a fleet of robots deployed across different geographies.

To support its effort to roll out Ottobots across North America over the next 18 months, Ottonomy has formed a strategic partnership with ARO, a global leader in robotic management, operations, and support. ARO will support Ottonomy during its rollout, including implementation, daily operations, robotic fleet management, and complete robot lifecycle management. Ottonomy is also a new addition to Newlab at Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York, where they will be running additional pilots.

Ottonomy will be on-site at CES 2022 in Las Vegas: you can visit Booth 9648 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall during CES from January 4-7, 2022. To learn more about Ottobots you can visit the website: https://ottonomy.io /.

About Ottonomy Inc. :

Ottonomy is a deep tech startup, providing contactless deliveries using fully autonomous robots. Its primary focus is on helping retailers and restaurants automate indoor and outdoor contactless deliveries. Ottonomy was recognized as among the top 50 robotics companies worldwide in 2021 by Robotics Business Review and has won the Mobility Startup Award given by Plug & Play Accelerator, and the Sustainability Product of the Year Award for 2021 by the Business Intelligence Group. The company is backed by Connetic Ventures.

Contact:

Ronjini Joshua

9492959779

[email protected]

SOURCE Ottonomy