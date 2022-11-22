Ottonomy.IO Partners with Pittsburgh International Airport's xBridge to Innovate Customer Experiences at the Airport

Driving Pittsburgh's Innovation Ecosystem: Ottobot Autonomous, Contactless Delivery Robot Pilot Project Interacts with Staff, Passengers at PIT

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeling thirsty at your gate waiting for a flight? Summon the Ottobot for a drink.

Pittsburgh International Airport is teaming up with tech start-up Ottonomy.IO and its fully autonomous delivery robot—Ottobot—for a pilot project offering select passengers a contactless delivery system.

Ottonomy is partnering with PIT's xBridge Innovation Center, the airport's tech proving ground for technologies and startups that provide solutions for the industry and beyond. Drawing from the region's strong innovation economy, the airport is a proof-of-concept site for technologies in a real-world operating environment as well as a pilot site for companies' first deployments.

Volunteer customers will be able to order and receive beverages at designated drop-off points in PIT's Airside Terminal. Ottobot from Ottonomy is the first fully autonomous robot for deliveries inside airports and is currently deployed at multiple airports in the USA and Europe.

"We are committed to providing the best customer experiences by discovering and implementing innovative solutions that utilize cutting-edge technology," says Cole Wolfson, xBridge Director. "Pittsburgh International Airport's xBridge has built a culture of innovation and we are excited to partner with Ottonomy to advance this technology in an airport environment."

"Airports are dynamic and crowded environments, and are a perfect testbed for real-world deployments of Ottobots," says Ritukar Vijay , Co-Founder and CEO of Ottonomy Inc . "Ottobot provides the only fully autonomous delivery experience for indoor and outdoor environments. We are seeing tremendous interest in our technology from leading airports and organizations across the globe."

Ottobots can navigate autonomously through crowds and unpredictable environments using Ottonomy's proprietary Contextual Mobility Navigation platform. The system is highly scalable and utilizes a comprehensive suite of tools to manage a fleet of robots across multiple locations.

Ottonomy is a deep tech startup, providing fully autonomous robots for contactless deliveries for retail, food & beverage and aviation industries. Ottonomy was recognized as among the top 50 robotics companies worldwide in 2021 by Robotics Business Review and has won the Mobility Startup Award given by Plug & Play Accelerator and the Sustainability Product of the Year Award given by the Business Intelligence Group. The company is backed by Pi Ventures, Connetic Ventures and Branded Hospitality Group.

Launched in 2020, xBridge is Pittsburgh International Airport's proving ground for technologies and startups that solve for needs in today's airport and industry as well as tests and incubates strategic technologies that could be deployed in the future. The proof-of-concept and pilot site showcases new technologies in a real-world operating environment. The xBridge is designed to capitalize on and grow the region's powerful tech economy right at the airport for the aviation industry and beyond. xBridge has partnered with firms ranging from global Fortune 500 companies to local start-ups for projects that have tackled air purification, deployed robotic floor scrubbers and applied artificial intelligence to security wait times.

