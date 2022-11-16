Ottonomy.IO Partners with Posten Norge for First-Mile Supply Chain Automation with Autonomous Robots

One of Europe's largest postal service, Posten Norge, is testing the future of the logistics delivery with Ottobots in Oslo

OSLO, Norway and BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to pave the way for autonomous delivery, Ottonomy announced its collaboration with Posten Norge AS and Holo for trials for automating first-mile delivery.

This partnership with one of Europe's largest logistics companies is oriented towards testing how autonomous robots can improve intra logistics, especially in city centers. Posten Norge will be leveraging Ottobots for first-mile pick-ups, receiving and delivering goods for the digital marketplace AMOI from the busy Aker Brygge metropolitan area in Oslo.

Ottobot making first-mile deliveries in Oslo.

"Autonomous robots have previously been tested by other companies with the focus entirely on final delivery to the customer. We want to evaluate how robots can become part of Posten's future logistics solutions. This project, which utilizes both humans and robots, offers many new opportunities for increasing efficiency and productivity for our organization," says Sven Richard Tønnessen from Posten's Department of Emerging Technology. "We will continue to utilize our existing pool of human couriers for delivering goods to the customers – while the robot takes care of the intra-logistics part of the supply chain."

What is the first mile?

The first mile has been a pain point for organizations in metropolitan areas. First mile delivery involves moving products from the manufacturer or retailer's warehouse to a central holding center. From this location, a carrier, shipping company, or logistics partners pick up the products and take it to the next leg in the destination.

"The logistics with delivery vans at Aker Brygge is extremely demanding in terms of parking and time consuming," says Kenneth Tjønndal Pettersen from Posten Norge AS. "Together with our partners, we want to test the various applications for autonomous technology, which can enable simpler logistics and reduced noise in the cityscape."

A recipient of the 2021 Sustainability Product of the Year award by Business Intelligent Awards, Ottobot will be used to determine how Posten Norge AS can increase sustainability and efficiency for the logistics supply chain in the future.

To learn more about the Ottonomy.IO, Posten Norge AS, and Holo partnership, visit our project page here: https://www.postennorge.no/en/ottobot

About Ottonomy.IO

Founded in Santa Monica, California, the team at Ottonomy has introduced a best-in-class indoor/outdoor and friendly service robot. We firmly believe in building a workplace that inspires. You'll discover a creative, collaborative atmosphere at Ottonomy, where brilliant ideas flourish and everyone is motivated by the same goals. For more company information visit www.Ottonomy.io.

About Posten

The Posten Group is a post and logistics group that develops and provides post, communications and logistics services in Norway and the Nordic region. The services are marketed through the brands Posten (the private market in Norway) and Bring (the corporate market in the Nordic countries).

About Holo

Holo is the leading implementer, integrator and operator of autonomous vehicles in the Nordics. Holo has been operating autonomous vehicles on the streets and in the skies across the Nordics since 2018. Holo works to cover all activities needed to implement and deploy autonomous vehicles on the ground and in the air. For more company information visit https://www.letsholo.com/.

