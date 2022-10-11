Ottonomy.IO's Ottobot Makes its Debut at GITEX at the Dubai World Trade Center

Ottonomy.IO's Ottobots are part of e&'s Innovation In Deliveries at the Pavilion

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Ottonomy 's fully autonomous delivery robots, Ottobots, makes its debut at GITEX Global, the annual enterprise technology and global digital transformation event that takes place in Dubai.

The e& Pavilion will showcase innovation and technology that will move smart cities forward. Ottobots will be featured as a part of e& Pavilion and will deliver refreshments to customers who can order food and beverage leveraging e&'s money app. (fintech arm of e& life)

"It is a tremendous opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation at this global stage," says Ritukar Vijay , Co-Founder and CEO of Ottonomy Inc . "As the future of innovation and smart cities unfold, Ottonomy has started deploying multiple implementations of autonomous deliveries across multiple continents."

In addition to the physical robots, GITEX guests will also get to experience, for the first time ever, Ottobots avatars in the Metaverse.

"The possibility of connecting a fleet of physical Ottobots with its avatars in the Metaverse will be a huge step towards the next generation of Human Robot Interaction and advanced mobility experience," explains Vijay.

Ottobots leverage Ottonomy's proprietary high information mapping and contextual mobility navigation platform, modeled after autonomous vehicles and can navigate through crowds, unpredictable environments and in varied weather conditions with no dependence on tele-operation. The system is highly scalable and utilizes a suite of tools to manage a fleet of robots across multiple locations.

You can see Ottobot at the e& Pavilion at GITEX Global or learn more about Ottonomy.IO on its website at: https://ottonomy.io/ .

About Ottonomy Inc. :

Ottonomy.IO is a deep tech startup, providing contactless deliveries using fully autonomous robots. Its primary focus is on helping organizations in different industries to automate indoor and outdoor contactless deliveries. Ottonomy was recognized as among the top 50 robotics companies worldwide in 2021 by Robotics Business Review and has won the Sustainability Product of the Year Award for 2021 by the Business Intelligence Group. The company is backed by Pi Ventures, Connetic Ventures and Branded Hospitality Group.

