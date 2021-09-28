Ottonomy's Autonomous Delivery Robots Recognized as "Sustainability Product of the Year" Award in BI's 2021 Sustainability Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group recognized Ottonomy's ( Ottonomy.io ) autonomous delivery robots as Sustainability Product of the Year in the 2021 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

Ottonomy's fully autonomous delivery robots: delivering food and beverages, groceries, and retail products.

Ottonomy's fully autonomous delivery robots: delivering food and beverages, groceries, and retail products to curbside and parking lots, last mile, and indoors. The technology was developed with sustainability at its core, focusing on reducing carbon emissions and improving quality of life.

"We are proud to reward and recognize Ottonomy for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

One of the most innovative and sustainable solutions emerging from climate change technology are autonomous robots. Studies have stated that autonomous vehicle technology generates up to nine percent less greenhouse gas emissions compared to the traditional fossil fuel based technology.

"Sustainability is an integral part of our business practice," says Ritukar Vijay, CEO of Ottonomy. "Our autonomous robots help reduce traffic congestion and can help increase the average safe driving speed which would greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. No single technology is going to solve the climate crisis, but if we focus on solving one problem at a time, we will have a chance to work toward a truly sustainable future."

Ottonomy's fully autonomous delivery robots are bringing sustainability and service to enterprises that deal with curbside delivery, last mile delivery and indoor delivery. Winner of multiple awards, Ottonomy also was recognized as the Winner of Mobility Startup award at Summer Summit 2021 and Most Innovative robotics company in 2021 for Robotics and Market Innovation by Robotics Business Review. To learn more about Ottonomy and its technology in practice visit www.ottonomy.io .

About Ottonomy

Ottonomy is a USA startup enabling safe & contactless deliveries using fully autonomous robots. The confounding team has a collective 45+ years of experience in autonomous cars & mobile robots. Ottonomy is the world's first company to utilize autonomous robots for food & retail goods deliveries at airports. The company is backed by Connetic Ventures and angel investors spread across the US, Europe, Middle East and South-East Asia.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

