Ottonomy's Ottobots Recognized as a Leading Innovator and Only Delivery Robot in Robotics Business Review's RBR50 Robotics Innovation List

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Ottonomy was selected for the second time as a recipient of Robotics Business Review's 2023 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award Honorees , the only delivery robot selected alongside the world's most innovative companies including NASA JPL, Locus Robotics, Grey Orange, NVIDIA, and Waymo among others.

The Ottobot Yeti is the recipient of RBR50's Robotics Innovation Award. The Ottobot Yeti, the the world's first fully autonomous delivery robot designed specifically for facilitating unmanned deliveries, made its debut at CES 2023.

"As demand and use cases for autonomous delivery continue to grow, Ottonomy is well-positioned to provide its robots as a service and capitalize on its unique technology," reports Mike Oitzman, Editor, Robotics and Intelligent Systems for Robotics Business Review.

For more than a decade, the annual RBR50 list celebrates forward-thinking organizations and their original, impactful creations. Recognized throughout the world, the RBR50 is also a critical measure of growth in the robotics sector.

Ottonomy first appeared on the list in 2021 with the launch of its first generation Ottobot. In its second appearance, Robotics Business Review highlights the Ottobot Yeti, making Ottonomy the only delivery robotics company included in the list since its previous win in 2021. The Ottobot Yeti, the world's first fully autonomous delivery robot designed specifically for facilitating unmanned deliveries, was announced at CES 2023. Ideal for the retail, eCommerce and logistics industries, the Ottobot Yeti's design includes an automated sliding delivery hatch that opens to deliver items without the need of human assistance.

"To be recognized as innovative in this AI competitive world is one thing but to keep innovating year after year is a great feat for this ever-changing landscape of services in times of labor shortages. Innovation in robotics is happening at every level and to make it to the RBR50 list is an honor for the Ottonomy Team," says Ritukar Vijay, CEO of Ottonomy. "Ottonomy is focused on ground breaking innovations to make autonomous delivery a reality for customers across the world. We aim to be on this list for years to come, as RBR50 is always special."

Operating in more than seven countries globally with its offices in New York and India, Ottonomy has been paving the way for autonomous delivery robots since its inception in 2020. Currently, Ottobots are live for deliveries at Cincinnati International (CVG), Aeroporti Di Roma (ADR), and Pittsburgh International (PIT) airports and deployed for outdoor deliveries for Bistro Stack by Pringle and Goggo Network among others.

Hyperlocal deliveries made simple with the Ottonomy, watch the Ottobots and Ottobot Yeti in action. To learn more about Ottonomy.io and its Robot as a Service (RaaS) model, please visit: https://ottonomy.io/ or download the Ottonomy Press Kit .

About Ottonomy.IO :

Ottonomy is a deep tech startup, developing autonomous delivery robots to help navigate businesses with staffing shortages for retail and restaurant industries. Ottobots, with its L4 autonomous software stack, is proven in both indoor and outdoor environments. Ottonomy has been recognized as among the top 50 robotics companies worldwide in 2023 and 2021 by Robotics Business Review and won the Mobility Startup Award given by Plug & Play Accelerator and the Sustainability Product of the Year Award for 2021 by the Business Intelligence Group. The company is backed by Pi Ventures, Connetic Ventures and Branded Hospitality Ventures.

Media Contact:

Jasmine Stanley

949-264-3211

[email protected]

SOURCE Ottonomy.IO