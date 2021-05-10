Ottopia Announces Availability of Teleoperation Software on NVIDIA DRIVE Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ottopia Technologies, the global leader in teleoperation, announced today that its teleoperation software is now available on the NVIDIA DRIVE™ AGX platform. NVIDIA DRIVE is an open, software-defined, end-to-end platform used by the transportation industry to develop safe, autonomous vehicles at scale.

Mission-critical systems like power plants and airplanes have human supervision. Similarly, a human must be in the loop, or present, for autonomous mobility to exist. As such Ottopia, an NVIDIA DRIVE ecosystem partner, brings its teleoperation solution that allows for the safe monitoring and remote control of self-driving vehicles.

Ottopia is the only teleoperation provider to solve this problem with automotive grade technology. This is achieved by combining the key components of teleoperation, including dynamic video compression, AI-based network optimization, safety systems and cybersecurity, the latter two of which are exclusive to Ottopia. Ottopia's platform is an ideal option for autonomous vehicle developers looking to add this capability to their self-driving systems.

"There are always going to be edge cases that autonomy alone is not equipped to handle. You will always need, and want, a human to be able to intervene. That is why Ottopia's technology should be integrated with any autonomous system," said Amit Rosenzweig, Ottopia's Founder and CEO. "Ottopia's software is optimized to efficiently run on the state-of-the-art NVIDIA DRIVE platform, so customers working in autonomous vehicles and autonomous machines can enjoy the benefits of teleoperation, right out of the box."

"With Ottopia as an NVIDIA DRIVE ecosystem partner, developers can now access a universal teleoperation option for safe remote monitoring with tight integration to the DRIVE platform," said Rammy Bahalul, director of autonomous machines and vehicles at NVIDIA.

About Ottopia

Ottopia Technologies, founded in 2018, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of teleoperation systems. Ottopia is the only company that provides all key technologies to control vehicles remotely and safely. Ottopia's customers save lives and save money by deploying its teleoperation platform in their autonomous fleets - trucks, forklifts, shuttles and other types of vehicles.

The company's systems are designed to accelerate the commercial deployment of autonomous systems and improve their uptime. Ottopia is targeting the automotive, logistics, last mile, agricultural and mining sectors and predicts that its system will revolutionize each of those industries. The company's first product is a universal teleoperation platform, which allows a human operator to monitor and control any type of vehicle from thousands of miles away.

