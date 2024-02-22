OUAI Announces Exclusive Partnership With Global Fitness Phenom Barry's

OUAI and Barry's Join Forces to Elevate Your Lifestyle Journey and Self-Expression

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OUAI , the award-winning hair care and lifestyle brand founded by Jen Atkin, announces the launch of its exclusive amenities partnership with leading global fitness brand, Barry's . The two-year partnership will bring a collection of OUAI product offerings to Barry's studios across the U.S. As OUAI's first onset into the fitness realm, this collaboration aims to empower individuals to embrace life on their own terms, from healthy hair and skin to feeling fit and confident.

Starting February 22nd, 2024 members of the Barry's community will be able to have an immersive, sensorial experience with a compilation of OUAI's best-selling products. This includes new 32 fl oz sizes of the Detox Shampoo , Body Cleanser , and Medium Conditioner , alongside the brand's beloved Hand Wash & Hand Lotion at every wash station. Additionally, clients will experience OUAI's very first Detox Face Cleanser (exclusive to Barry's) made with glycolic acid to gently cleanse and exfoliate. This incredible partnership between OUAI and Barry's allows individuals to have all the tools they need for a transformative health and wellness journey.

"We love looking for new OUAIs for people to experience the brand, and getting into locker rooms felt perfect because it's a time where people really luxuriate in feeling clean. Barry's is the ultimate fitness destination, and the perfect partner for us with an equally hyper-engaged community and premium brand experience." - Hannah Beals, Chief Brand Officer at OUAI.

"Given our commitment to sustainability as well as our desire to provide clients with the cleanest and most premium products, we're confident that this partnership with OUAI will deliver on these brand promises. "I've actually been using OUAI products myself for over a year since one of our clients, Jen Atkin, introduced me. I can't wait for Barry's clients to experience these high quality products and enjoy the best shower straight after the best workout in the world." - Joey Gonzalez, Global CEO of Barry's.

OUAI has chosen a myriad of their famed fragrances for Barry's to give its community a clean and calming experience, both in and out of the shower. The Body Cleanser, Hand Wash, and Hand Lotion are in the scent Dean Street featuring a blend of citrus fruits, magnolia, and amber. The Detox Shampoo comes in the cult-favorite scent, Melrose Place featuring a velvety-rich rose, bergamot, and lychee. Finally, the Medium Conditioner is the scent Mercer Street oozing with aromas of Italian lemon, Turkish rose, jasmine, lily, and white musk. Each scent works to enhance any Barry's workout and elevate endorphins and mood to help tackle the day outside the Red Room.

Each of these product offerings will also be featured within Barry's upcoming studio openings across the country this year, including Scottsdale, Santa Monica, Studio City, Newport Beach, and a brand new LA flagship studio in West Hollywood that is equipped with the brand's first-ever west coast 'RIDE x LIFT' studio space.

Over the course of this partnership, OUAI will continue to evolve its relationship with Barry's through various activations at their iconic locations around the country and provide consumers and Barry's loyalists with an unparalleled experience from the studio to their homes.

About OUAI

OUAI is a luxury hair, body, and lifestyle brand that creates products made with good-for-you ingredients and signature scents for every hair and skin type. Founded by celebrity stylist Jen Atkin in 2016, OUAI's goal is to democratize beauty and develop a line for real life and real people. A slang version of the French affirmative "oui," OUAI evokes a cool and casual vibe that has attracted a roster of star clients and 2M+ Instagram followers. Cruelty-, paraben-, and sulfate-free, OUAI's carefully crafted essentials nourish hair and skin from the inside out — no glam squad needed. OUAI is here to give you the confidence to win life your OUAI with products you can relate to, finally.

About Barry's

Barry's is the original high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout. Having launched in 1998 in Los Angeles it went on to spur a global boutique fitness movement. Since then, it has grown from "The Best Workout in the World," to become not just a fitness leader, but a community and lifestyle with innovative in-studio and digital class modalities, Fuel Bars, retail offerings, and a competitive loyalty program. With more than 84 studios spanning 14 countries, plus Barry's X – the brand's inaugural digital fitness experience and "Best At-Home Cardio Class" winner in the 2022 Women's Health Fitness Awards – Barry's now brings its global Fit Fam community to its signature Red Room both virtually and physically. Following the success of the original workout, Barry's expanded its class offerings to include: LIFT (a 50-minute class focusing on strength training with monthly benchmarks for attainable goal setting); RIDE (a 50-minute class offering high-intensity interval training style indoor cycling paired with traditional Barry's floor work); and Barry's X, the first-of-its-kind digital fitness community, that features both Live and On-Demand classes, each with Express and Full Length versions. Now a worldwide phenomenon with a cult-like following, Barry's makes working hard and getting strong, fun. For more information, visit: https://www.barrys.com/.

