Oucica Brings Its New Released Air Purifier to the Market.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oucica, the subsidiary brand of Huntkey, recently introduces its new mini photocatalystic air purifier DJ010 to the global market.

Oucica DJ010 is only cup-size (160mm*108mm) but contains a strong filter screen + photocatalystic UVA decomposition technology + million level of anion. It is professional in disinfection, sterilization, odor-removal, and formaldehyde-removal. Oucica DJ010 has a pure white body the pale green grille.

Users can place DJ010 in the car or on the desk. It is a very convenient and demanded product for white-collar workers, students, and individuals who want to have a clean car-environment. Different from other normal air purifiers utilizing adsorption method, Oucica DJ010 can thoroughly clean the air, and decompose the harmful substances into carbon dioxide and water, avoiding secondary pollution which upsets most users who have normal adsorbing-method air purifiers.

Oucica photocatalystic Air Purifier DJ010 will soon be available globally.

