Oucica Was Awarded "Top Ten Air Purification Brands" and Helps to Build Chinese Air Purifier Standard

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- May 10, 2021, is the fifth China Brand Day. The 2020 China Air Purification Brand Evaluation Project organized by the Chinese indoor air purification brand cluster has ended. In the category of air purifiers, Oucica was awarded "Top Ten Air Purification Brands". Since the establishment of the project, this list has always been selected objectively and widely recognized by experts, and has also become an important reference for evaluating brand value of the industry. This also shows that Oucica's brand strength has been recognized by the market and consumers.

In September, Oucica's photocatalyst air purifiers successfully entered the exhibition hall of Guangdong Indoor Environmental Health Association. The main exhibits in this hall are related to air purifiers. The exhibition hall aims to promote people's health awareness, popularize air purification knowledge, exhibit good air purification products, promote the technological upgrade of Chinese environmental air purification, and guide the sustainable development of the industry.

Oucica exhibited photocatalyst air purifiers, including desktop air purifiers DJ010, car air purifiers CJ001, and air purifiers for large space KJ380. For example, Oucica's air purifiers have the industry's subversive patent MaSSC photocatalyst UVA decomposition technology, which can achieve 99.99% sterilization efficiency and kill most bacteria and viruses.

3 core advantages:

1. Three invention patents: (1) Possessing antibacterial alloy as the substrate. (2) Leading melt-blown technology to consolidate the photocatalyst on the substrate. (3) Smart purification channel design, allowing the photocatalyst to touch and decompose gaseous pollutants in all directions.

2. No ozone: When photocatalyst decomposes gaseous pollutants as much as possible under the catalysis of 365 wavelengths ultraviolet lamp, disinfection and sterilization and deodorization, no ozone is generated and there is no secondary pollution.

3. High quality: produced by an ISO9001 quality management system certification company, and the whole machine has passed CQC certification.

In 2020, a sudden epidemic has raised people's attention to indoor air quality and respiratory health. The China Air Purification project was initiated by the Guangdong Indoor Environmental Health Association, Zhongnanshan Medical Foundation of Guangdong Province and other organizations. As an air purifier brand under Huntkey, Oucica participated in this project.

The chairman of the Guangdong Indoor Environmental Health Association Mr.Gu mentioned that we must always adhere to the technology-based development model, create a new model of the industry, and effectively solve various indoor air pollution problems and problems from the source. He pointed out that this project belongs to the health industry advocated by the state, and there is a lot to do, and there is a long way to go. "I hope that all members can join and unite to make greater contributions to the development of the industry and the improvement of the environment " (Chu, 2020, para. 2).

The chairman of China Air Clean World Mr.Zhang said that resolving indoor environmental pollution, keeping everyone healthy is the call of the times and the expectation of the people. Use the Internet of Things and cloud platform technology to create an intelligent real-time online monitoring system for indoor air big data to prevent and control the harm caused by indoor air pollution to the human body (Chu, 2020, para. 4).

Therefore, this project is especially strict in reviewing the settled companies and products. Not only the products themselves need to have cutting-edge technology in the industry, but they also need to bear strict responsibilities and obligations.

During the epidemic, health consumption has become a rigid demand, and the scale of the health industry market continues to expand, which has spawned new opportunities for the industry and strongly promoted economic recovery. With the comprehensive advancement of the "Healthy China 2030" strategy, Chinese health industry is also a commercial blue ocean. It is estimated that by 2030, the scale of Chinese health industry will reach 16 trillion, which is three times the current market ("China", 2021, para.11). Oucica photocatalyst air purifiers will continue to devote itself to the air purification industry and inject strong vitality into the entire health and air purification industry.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch offices in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Brazil and Argentina. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com

In 2020, Huntkey introduced its latest photocatalyst air purifier - the desktop air purifier globally. The desktop air purifier is designed portable and can efficiently remove chemical vapors, odors, haze particles, and many more air pollutants. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers

