OUIJA®: Wednesday Edition Coming Soon - The Op Games Brings New Twist Inspired by the Hit MGM Television Series

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Usaopoly (The Op) , the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations®, Blank Slate™, and Hues and Cues™, is collaborating with Amazon MGM Studios on the launch of an even spookier twist on the classic Ouija board game, OUIJA®: Wednesday Edition, under license by Hasbro, a leading toy and game company. Bringing all of the fun and ghoulish details from Nevermore Academy to the iconic spirit board, the game will enable fans to summon and speak to spirits alongside one of their favorite characters.

Just in Time for Halloween, Wednesday Fans Will be Able to Experience Their Very Own Spectral Vision with OUIJA®: Wednesday Edition

Played as a traditional OUIJA® board for those with impaired spectral vision, fans are invited to join together around this glow-in-the-dark game board and turn to the spirits to seek knowledge from the world of the mysterious and mystifying. Grab a friend and pose your questions, using the planchette to help guide the spirits, revealing truths from beyond the veil. Patience is key to creating a strong bond, but with a clear mind and strong will, your link to the spirits beyond will spell out truths you seek...if you dare!

"We're so excited to debut OUIJA®: Wednesday Edition just in time to celebrate the series' one-year anniversary," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "Wednesday introduced a whole new generation of fans to The Addams Family world, and we're looking forward to bringing them a fun, new piece of must-have merch to get their hands on just in time for Halloween."

Robert Marick, Head of MGM Consumer Products, said, "In tandem with The Op, we're looking forward to bringing a bit of the spirit world to Wednesday fans. Now they will be able to stir up their own spirits as they await the second season of the series."

Designed for two to four players, ages 8 and up, fans will be transported to Wednesday's eerie world at Nevermore Academy with their very own Wednesday-inspired Ouija board and planchette as their guide. Contact other realms using the power of the board, but be warned not to upset any spirits along the way!

OUIJA®: Wednesday Edition (MSRP: $29.99) will be available later this month on The Op's website and from other retailers. To learn more about the game and The Op, visit www.TheOp.Games , and follow along on social ( @TheOpGames ) for more on the latest game announcements and launches.

About Wednesday

Wednesday follows Wednesday Addams' misadventures as a student at Nevermore Academy, a very unique boarding school snuggled in deepest New England. This series marks the first time fans get to see the character of Wednesday not only in a new boarding school environment, but also as a teenager. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago—all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore. The series, which debuted in November 2022 on launched at #1 in 83 countries. It has also become the #1 most watched English-language series of all time on Netflix shortly after launch.

