Ouma Health and Marani Health Join Forces to Revolutionize Maternity Care in Underserved Communities

Combining Advanced Remote Patient Monitoring Technology with Comprehensive Virtual Maternity Services

AUSTIN, Texas and ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ouma Health , a national leader in maternity telehealth services, and Marani Health , a pioneer in maternal health technology, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership to address critical gaps in maternity care for underserved and at-risk populations. Together, they are launching an integrated solution that combines Ouma's 24/7 telehealth access to expert maternity clinicians with Marani's M•care platform for maternal remote management, creating an end-to-end virtual maternity care model.

Ouma Health currently partners with over a dozen Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) nationwide, many of which serve members in areas with limited or no access to maternity care. In these regions, Ouma provides the majority of prenatal and postpartum care, ensuring that individuals receive high-quality, evidence-based services without the need for long-distance travel. This partnership is further strengthened by Marani, whose advanced maternal technology plays a pivotal role in managing pregnancies complicated by comorbidities. Marani's innovative solutions enable comprehensive monitoring, data-driven risk profiling, and proactive interventions, significantly improving maternal and neonatal outcomes in underserved communities.

"Our partnership with Marani Health marks a pivotal moment in the fight to eliminate disparities in maternity care," said Dr. Sina Haeri, CEO of Ouma Health. "With Ouma's comprehensive maternity services and Marani's cutting-edge remote patient monitoring, we are equipping clinicians with the tools they need to deliver proactive, continuous care to the most underserved populations. By democratizing access to highly attentive and comprehensive maternity care, this partnership ensures that every pregnant person, regardless of their circumstances or location, receives the support they need and deserve."

Ouma Health offers a multidisciplinary team of Maternal-Fetal Medicine specialists, Certified Nurse Midwives, Behavioral Health providers, Addiction Medicine specialists, and Lactation consultants. This team provides expert care to individuals managing both low- and high-risk pregnancies, addressing the unique needs of patients across all 50 states.

Marani Health brings to the partnership a groundbreaking "digital front door" technology tailored specifically for maternal health. This digital solution enables real-time assessment of risk factors, biometric data collection, and seamless connections to essential resources, empowering expectant mothers to create a healthier environment throughout pregnancy. By identifying potential risks early and facilitating timely interventions, Marani Health's platform provides a proactive approach to pregnancy care that enhances outcomes for mothers and infants alike.

"We're redefining what ideal maternity care looks like by ensuring that every pregnant person has on-demand access to a team of clinicians and advanced remote monitoring," said Ann Holder, CEO of Marani Health. "Our partnership empowers MCOs and other government programs to offer comprehensive, patient-centered maternity services that are scalable, cost-effective, and truly impactful, delivering a level of care that was once only available in major metropolitan areas."

Through this partnership, Ouma Health and Marani Health are setting a new standard for access, quality, and innovation in government-funded maternity care programs, providing a lifeline for communities that need it most.

About Ouma Health

Ouma Health is a national leader in maternity telehealth, providing high-quality, accessible prenatal and postpartum care to patients in all 50 states. With a multidisciplinary team of Maternal-Fetal Medicine physicians, Certified Nurse Midwives, Behavioral Health specialists, lactation consultants, and Addiction Medicine providers, Ouma delivers comprehensive maternity care to health plans, hospitals, FQHCs, employers, and third-party reproduction agencies. Visit oumahealth.com to learn more.

About Marani Health

Marani Health is redefining maternal care through advanced remote patient monitoring and digital health solutions. Marani's M•care System combines FDA-cleared connected devices with evidence-based tools to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and address inequities in maternal health. Headquartered in Minneapolis and developed in collaboration with Mayo Clinic, Marani empowers providers and patients with accessible, comprehensive care. Visit maranihealth.com to learn more.

