Ounce of Care and Standard Communities Announce National Launch of Tech-enabled Resident Services

Partnership brings the Ounce platform to over 10,000 residents in 50 properties across 15+ metro areas and 8 states

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ounce of Care , the nation's leading provider of tech-enabled resident services for affordable housing communities, and Standard Communities, one of the largest affordable housing owners in the U.S., are excited to announce an innovative partnership that provides high-quality, tech-enabled services to residents across its portfolio. This partnership brings Ounce's platform to over 10,000 residents in 50 properties across 8 states with plans to expand to additional properties in Standard's portfolio in the future.

Ounce and Standard will work closely to assess and gain a comprehensive understanding of the unique needs and priorities of residents at each site. By conducting detailed evaluations and engaging directly with the community, the two can provide support that effectively addresses specific challenges and opportunities that residents experience.

Through its custom tech platform (the "Ounce Hub") and a team of highly trained Community Navigators, Ounce will provide connections to social services and resources to residents who live in affordable housing. Using a hybrid service delivery model, the partnership will enhance financial stability, promote health and wellness, and create safer, more engaged communities.

"At Standard, we are committed to creating thriving communities where residents feel supported and empowered," said Aaron Thomas, Senior Managing Director, Standard Communities. "Partnering with Ounce allows us to deepen that commitment by providing tech-enabled services that directly promote the well-being of our residents. With Ounce's robust reporting and communications platform, we're thrilled to have real-time insights into the tangible impact on their quality of life—this will help us create safer, healthier, and more connected communities."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Standard to expand Ounce's impact to an additional 10,000 residents across the country," said Rachel Munsie, co-founder and CEO of Ounce. "The Ounce model has demonstrated impact by connecting families and seniors to needed resources, putting money back into residents' pockets, and delivering unparalleled resident satisfaction. This partnership allows us to replicate these outcomes nationally."

About Ounce of Care

Ounce is on a mission to empower healthy and thriving communities. Ounce's tech-enabled and scalable platform promotes resident engagement, stability, and outcomes. Ounce recently announced partnerships with AmeriHealth Caritas D.C., National Housing Trust, Enterprise Community Partners, and Jubilee Housing. With this partnership, Ounce now serves over 80 properties and 17,000 residents across the U.S.

Learn more at: www.ounceofcare.com

About Standard Communities

Based in New York and Los Angeles, Standard Communities has a portfolio of over 27,000 apartment units and more than $5 billion in assets under management across 21 states and Washington, D.C. With expertise in development, acquisitions, renovations and construction, Standard Communities strives to cultivate long-term public and private partnerships to produce and preserve high-quality, affordable and environmentally sustainable housing.

Learn more at: www.standard-communities.com

Media contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Ounce of Care