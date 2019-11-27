Ounce Of Nature Anti-Aging Skincare Gives Away One Million Dollars Worth Of Complimentary Spa Services And Serum On Black Friday

During the 72-hour time period, 10,000 Ounce of Nature Serum Discount Codes, each worth $50.00, will be available to be issued toward the purchase of Ounce of Nature's signature Anti-Aging Serum (retail value $150) at OunceOfNature.com. A New York regional phenomenon over the essential oil Anti-Aging Serum that diminishes the appearance of facial fine lines and wrinkles in only 30 minutes, spurred the national release of an entire line of high-performing anti-aging skincare products, which are scheduled to debut in Q1.

Also during the same time period, 5000 Ounce of Nature Spa Discount Codes, each valued at $100, will be offered for use toward of any Ounce of Nature facial treatment (retail value $235-$245) at the Brooklyn, New York Ounce of Nature Anti-Aging Spa. A total value of $500,000 in Spa Discount Codes will be offered and must be purchased online during the 72-hour period, and all bookings should be made by Tuesday, December 31st, 2019. Services may be redeemed at any time from November 29th, 2019 to December 31st, 2020.

"It's the holidays and I am grateful," said Founder/CEO, Andres Roban, "this is an opportunity for me to pay-it-forward. I am hopeful this will spur others to move into the season feeling refreshed, cared-for and more youthful."

Ounce of Nature™ is a high-performance botanical skincare line featuring a proprietary blending technique which activates some of the world's most emollient beauty oils into their most efficacious anti-aging functions. The essential oil serum featuring a luxurious Jamaican castor nut oil, mélange of essential oils, Retinol and collagen boosters, demonstrates the apparent visible diminishment of fine lines and wrinkles in thirty minutes. At the heart of the brand, are best-in-class ingredients, each oil is sourced from the richest terroirs of the world and are rated from 0 to 1 on the Comedogenic Scale. It all began when the signature serum caused such a stir in a New York City neighborhood, that it birthed an underground anti-aging spa frequented by those of a certain age and celebrities such as Legendary R&B Diva, Angie Stone.

SOURCE Ounce Of Nature

Related Links

www.ounceofnature.com

