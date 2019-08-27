Ounce Of Nature's CEO has instant regrets, after he opened his Anti-Aging Skincare Spa in Brooklyn

"In life, you never allow anyone to define your future. Never allow anyone to carve your path in life. If you do, you will be walking their path, not your own," he said. Throughout his journey, he was told that it is extremely difficult to bring a new product to market, and it would be impossible to open his own Spa. Why quit your Restaurant Management job where you are making almost $80K a year of guaranteed income for something uncertain?, was something he heard frequently. The negatives kept pouring in, and in a candid conversation, he admitted, it did subconsciously halt some of his progress.

Fast-forward to August 2019, his Skincare Spa is thriving, with the community rallying around his business, thrilled to have the only Skincare Spa open up on the boutique 3rd Avenue in Brooklyn, nestled between Whole Foods and Industry City. Kathy Ireland's show, Modern Living, and a couple of Beauty columns will be featuring Ounce Of Nature in the coming weeks. This much headway is very rare for a start-up, but his humble beginnings, not forgetting, his remarkable Anti-Aging Serum, is what's propelling Ounce Of Nature into the stratosphere.

Success to Regrets:

About his regrets, he says "I had instant regrets that I allowed fear and doubts about the unknown to delay my progress. I regret that I didn't open the doors to my Skincare Spa sooner. I regret that I doubted the efficacy of my own Anti-Aging Serum, even though the results were visible, doubting that I could have created such an amazing product." Without those regrets, I would've been enjoying this amazing journey much, much sooner.

About Ounce Of Nature:

Ounce Of Nature was founded by ex-Restaurant Manager, Andres Roban, who quit his job after developing his revolutionary Anti-Aging Serum. Now, he is budding entrepreneur and businessman, carving a name for himself in the Beauty & Cosmetic World.

Ounce Of Nature's products are available in-store at 541a 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn 11215 and online at www.ounceofnature.com.

