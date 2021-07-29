'Our Customers Wanted a Slightly Smaller Bed Option; We Gave It to Them' - Alaskan King Bed Company Now Offering Shorter Sizes of Signature Handcrafted Bed

CONOVER, N.C., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaskan King Bed Company announced the official launch of a shorter version of its popular bed to meet specific customer requests for the Alaskan king short. Measuring in at 108 inches by 80 inches, the shorter bed will be available for all three Alaskan King Bed mattress models, with bed frames and bedding to match. The original artisan-crafted Alaskan King Bed is 9 feet by 9 feet and has been sold directly to consumers since 2001. A portion of every single bed purchase is donated to charity, helping to fight hunger in America.

The Luxe Alaskan King Mattress The Kincaid Tufted-Bed

"We've always designed and made our own beds, selling directly to the public," said Communication Director Tiffany Ellis. "And this direct-to-consumer model allows us to offer ultra-premium products at fair prices, while also enabling us to make fast changes when we receive consumer feedback. And that's just what we've done here, addressing the problem of customers wanting the width of the original Alaskan king, but a shorter version; some people aren't tall and don't need the length, and others don't have the room in their bedroom. Ultimately, we've created a smaller version of our bed without sacrificing any of the comfort or luxury clients have come to expect from us. We'll also be rolling out a 0% financing plan soon, allowing our beds to reach even more people."

Alaskan King Bed: Additional Features Available

Mattress Protector: A waterproof barrier to protect each bed and keep it looking new.

A waterproof barrier to protect each bed and keep it looking new. Sheet Set: Super-soft and durable sateen made from 100% premium Egyptian cotton .

Super-soft and durable sateen made from 100% premium Egyptian cotton Upholstered Bed Frame: Handmade to order, wood construction with no coils.

Handmade to order, wood construction with no coils. Kincade Tufted Bed Frame: 112 inches wide by 115 inches long, made to order with multiple color options.

The origin story of the Alaskan King Bed is still somewhat debated, but probably began in the 1960s and 1970s after the popularity of the California king bed proved Americans were looking for a bigger place to sleep. Named for the largest state in the nation, the Alaskan King Bed is far larger than the California model and dwarfs even the Texas and Wyoming king beds, making it the largest bed available.

About Alaskan King Bed Company

Crafted by artisans in North Carolina, The Alaskan King bed is the biggest bed in America, handcrafted and assembled to perfection for each client. Measuring in at an incredible nine feet long by nine feet wide, the original master of all mattresses has been sold to a wide range of customers including elite NBA, NFL, and MMA athletes. Learn more at: www.AlaskanKingBeds.com.

