Our Daily Bread Ministries Announces Search for New President & CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Daily Bread Ministries (ODBM) today announced it is currently conducting a global search for a new president and CEO of the ministry. Rick DeHaan will retire as president at the end of year but will continue supporting the organization in an advisory capacity.

"I am very grateful for the work we have accomplished as a ministry, from launching new platforms, to reaching younger generations, to building a strong, diverse global leadership team," said Rick DeHaan, current president of ODBM and grandson of founder Dr. M.R. DeHaan. "We are in the midst of a major digital transformation that is impacting the way we deliver our mission and the Bible. As a result, the audiences we are reaching are increasingly younger and more diverse, and it is important our leadership team reflects those we serve and those we want to reach. With God's help, and a very thoughtful and deliberate search process, the Lord will provide us with the right person to guide the ministry forward."

The ODBM mission is to make the life-changing wisdom of the Bible understandable to all. The ministry is now in more than 150 countries, using 58 different languages to reach people around the world.

"Thanks to Rick's leadership, and the stewardship of the DeHaan family, we are a global ministry in every sense of the word," said Marty Doorn, chairman of the Board of Directors of ODBM. "Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a very healthy time for the ministry and the Lord has been amazingly gracious when providing for our needs. We are extremely thankful for Rick's leadership over the years, and trust in the Lord to lead us into the future."

The ministry is working with CarterBaldwin executive search firm to find and vet candidates equipped to lead the global ministry. ODBM is searching for a leader with global expertise and Godly qualities. The ideal candidate is a mission-hearted person, with the heart of Christ and who exemplifies humility. Those who are interested in the opportunity are encouraged to inquire with Bill Peterson at [email protected] or apply at https://carterbaldwin.com/opportunities/odb-preceo/.

About Our Daily Bread

Our Daily Bread Ministries (ODBM) is a nondenominational, nonprofit organization that distributes more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Through print, radio, television, DVD, podcast, book, mobile app, and websites, ODBM encourages people to draw closer to God and helps them grow in their faith. Since 1938, ODBM has endeavored to trust in God above all else and relied on His wisdom and strength to guide their ministry. ODBM is not funded or endowed by any group or denomination. Many people, making even the smallest of donations, enable the ministry to reach others with the life-changing wisdom of the Bible. Visit www.odb.org/donate to help make a difference. For more information about ODBM, visit www.odb.org.

Media Contact:

Olivia Lake

Lambert

[email protected]

616-258-5768

SOURCE Our Daily Bread Ministries