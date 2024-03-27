Our Elders Deserve Better: Families Unite in Their Plea with Governor Hochul to Increase Nursing Home Funding

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Families of nursing home residents across the state are raising their voices to urge Governor Hochul to reconsider plans to cut Medicaid reimbursements to nursing homes. The impact of such a decision, they argue, would be devastating, particularly for residents who call these facilities home.

Susan Vanvliet, whose mother has been a nursing home resident for the last 16 months after a debilitating fall, emphasizes the cruel nature of cutting Medicaid funding to these essential healthcare providers. "This generation has worked tirelessly their entire lives," says VanVliet. "They are not seeking handouts; they are individuals who have given back to their communities and country throughout their lifetimes." VanVliet and other families are urgently asking NYS residents to STAND UP to the Governor telling her that NY's older adults deserve better.

Recent statistics paint a grim picture of the state of nursing homes nationwide. More than 1,000 nursing homes have closed since 2015, and workforce levels are at their lowest since 1994. In New York State, 11 nursing homes have closed since 2020 and 9 of those were non-profit. Shockingly, 55% of nursing home providers report operating at a loss. These closures and financial strains have immediate and tragic consequences for communities across the nation.

New York State, with the country's fourth largest population of people over 60, faces unique challenges in sustaining its nursing home facilities. Depleted resources, rising costs, and unprecedented staffing shortages have pushed these critical healthcare providers to the brink. Despite facing a 40% increase in labor costs and a shortage of 65,000 workers, nursing homes have not seen a Medicaid reimbursement increase in 15 years.

The current reimbursement rate covers only 50-60% of actual costs, creating an unsustainable financial burden on the residents and their communities. Nursing homes are on the verge of collapse under the weight of the current funding model. Families are united in their plea to Governor Hochul: watch their video message.

"Nursing homes serve a critical role within the healthcare system," emphasizes VanVliet. "Our elders deserve dignity, respect, and proper care in their later years. Cutting Medicaid reimbursement puts their well-being at risk. And more to the point, it is cruel," she says.

VanVliet and other families are urging NYS residents to send a digital letter to the Governor.

