Our Financial Health Launches Harlem-Focused REIT with Community Investment Opportunity

A New Investment Model to Drive Local Ownership at 422 St. Nicholas Avenue

HARLEM, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Financial Health, a financial wellness organization, proudly announces the launch of a Harlem-based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) centered on community investment and local wealth-building. This REIT, uniquely focused on Harlem's historic 10-unit residential property at 422 St. Nicholas Avenue, offers Harlem residents and investors an accessible, community-driven opportunity to share in the area's real estate appreciation with a minimum investment of just $1,000.

A New Investment Model to Drive Local Ownership at 422 St. Nicholas Avenue Post this 422 St Nicholas Avenue Harlem N.Y.

The REIT aims to keep investment local, empowering Harlem residents to own a stake in their community and benefit from real estate returns that typically require significant capital. This residential property, located in the heart of Harlem, provides stable rental income with a projected return rate of 4.7% annually, significantly outpacing traditional savings accounts. By allowing minimum investments as low as $1,000, Our Financial Health has created a pathway for diverse investors to participate in Harlem's real estate market, supporting the goal of community-centered wealth building.

"We believe in the power of community and the importance of keeping ownership local," said Jamel Johnson, Managing Director at Our Financial Health. "This REIT is designed to provide Harlem residents and investors with a meaningful way to build wealth right where they live. It's an opportunity for individuals and families to invest in Harlem's growth while enjoying the benefits of real estate returns."

Property Overview:

Address: 422 St. Nicholas Avenue, Harlem, NY

422 St. Nicholas Avenue, Harlem, NY Type: 10-unit residential building

10-unit residential building Investment Highlight: Secure rental income in a highly desirable location

Secure rental income in a highly desirable location Projected Annual Return: 4.7%

The REIT offers attractive benefits, such as a pro-rata share in rental income and an option for investors to cash out their shares by selling back to Our Financial Health or through secondary sales. Proceeds from any future property sale will also be distributed based on investors' percentage ownership, ensuring they benefit from property appreciation.

Interested investors are invited to attend an informational session hosted by Our Financial Health, where details on the REIT, its benefits, and community impacts will be discussed.

About Our Financial Health

Our Financial Health is dedicated to empowering individuals through financial wellness programs, accessible investment opportunities, and community-focused events. By bridging the gap between financial services and underserved communities, we strive to help people achieve financial security, build generational wealth, and drive local economic growth.

Media Contact:

Nicole Mindez,

[email protected]

SOURCE Our Financial Health