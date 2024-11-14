Our Financial Health Presents: Juice Bar Kiosk License Opportunity

Empowering the 9-to-5 Worker with a Path to Financial Freedom and Generational Wealth

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Financial Health is excited to announce a transformative business opportunity that offers hard-working individuals a simple and affordable pathway to financial independence. As part of our Urban Economic Development Initiative, we are now accepting applications for Juice Bar Kiosk Licenses, providing access to the rapidly expanding $9 billion juice bar industry.

Juice Bar Kiosk Are The Wave

This opportunity is designed to help individuals transition from traditional 9-to-5 jobs into successful business ownership. Our self-contained kiosks are equipped with built-in sinks, eliminating the need for plumbing, which opens up placement options in a wide range of high-traffic locations. With a total investment of $75,000, including location selection (excluding rent), licensees can expect significant profit potential, with anticipated annual net earnings of $100,000 to $140,000. Financing options are available to make ownership accessible to more people.

Only 50 License Agreements Available

To ensure quality support and exclusivity, only 50 licenses are available across the New York area. Applications are open through May 14, 2025.

Strategic High-Traffic Locations for Maximum Exposure

Each kiosk will be strategically positioned in high-traffic locations to maximize profitability, including:

Major Convenience Stores

Hospitals

Office Buildings

College Campuses

Transportation Hubs

What the License Includes:

Our comprehensive package provides licensees with all the tools and support they need to succeed:

Diverse, Market-Tested Menu

Licensees will be equipped with a full menu designed to meet consumer demand, including:

10 Juices

10 Smoothies

10 Smoothie Bowls

10 Wellness Shots

10 Acai Bowls

Comprehensive Support Services

Each licensee receives extensive support, including:

Operations Training and continuous guidance

and continuous guidance Marketing Plans with promotional strategies and product innovations

with promotional strategies and product innovations Real Estate Assistance for high-traffic site selection

for high-traffic site selection Kiosk Design and Layout customized for optimal performance

customized for optimal performance Supply Chain and Logistics support

support Consumer Research and Store Development insights

Our team will handle supplier introductions and account setup, organizing all essential product sourcing information in a dedicated project folder.

Menu Costing and Profitability Guidance

A dynamic costing spreadsheet is provided to help licensees track product costs and profit margins, ensuring prices align with industry standards.

High-Quality Equipment

Each kiosk includes brand-new, warranty-backed equipment such as:

Self-contained sink (no plumbing required)

Under-Counter Refrigerator

Ice Machine

Juicer

Blender

Fruit Peeling Machine

POS System, and more

Our design allows for a broader range of placement options and a simplified setup process, making ownership more accessible and flexible.

Apply Now

Begin your journey toward financial freedom and business ownership. Learn more and apply at OurFinancialHealth.com. Applications are being accepted through May 14, 2025.

About Our Financial Health

Our Financial Health is committed to building financial wellness and generational wealth opportunities for individuals in diverse communities. Through our programs, we empower people to achieve financial independence, entrepreneurial success, and long-term economic stability.

Media Contact:

Nicole Mindez, [email protected]

SOURCE Our Financial Health