Our Gift to Our Communities

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Like many companies and organizations, Northcentral University likes to thank its employees with a gift at the end of the year.

"As a virtual university, our faculty and staff live everywhere, and we usually mail them a small token to thank them for their hard work during the year," said Molly Gutterud, vice president of communications and advancement. Gutterud's team oversees university communications and community relations.

But this year, that concept just didn't feel right.

Northcentral focuses on serving those in the helping professions seeking graduate degrees – teachers, social workers, therapists, public administrators. Its 650 faculty and staff care deeply about their work but are also active in their communities as volunteers and activists.

"As we thought about what would be meaningful to our faculty and staff, we thought about the power of paying our success this year forward – to let our people give back to their own communities in a way that was meaningful to them," said Gutterud.

Her team came up with the idea to donate what the university would have spent on employee gifts to charities instead – specifically, any charity a faculty or staff member chose.

"We wanted them to be able to give back to their communities, which are so diverse, and know that we as a university support those efforts 100 percent," said Gutterud.

Employees were invited to choose one of five pre-selected charities or write in their own choice. The result was 74 charities in 27 states and the District of Columbia. They include food banks, homeless shelters, animal welfare organizations, child welfare organizations, leading LGBTQ crisis intervention programs and veterans support programs. A full list of registered 501(c)3 nonprofits receiving gifts is below.

The amount of each gift was determined by the number of people who chose the charity. In total, the university committed $25,000 in charitable donations.

"It was incredibly gratifying to learn about all the good work going on in our communities, and to know that we're making a difference," said Gutterud.

About Northcentral University

Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, nonprofit, online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. NCU offers doctoral, master's and bachelor's degrees in business, education and psychology, as well as doctoral and master's degrees in marriage and family therapy, technology and health sciences.

Northcentral University is a nonprofit affiliate of the private, nonprofit National University System. It is regionally accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). For more information, visit ncu.edu or call 866.776.0331.

Nonprofits Supported by Northcentral University this Holiday Season

Nonprofit Organization City State Equal Justice Initiative Montgomery Alabama Arizona Animal Welfare League Phoenix Arizona Arizona Humane Society Phoenix Arizona Free Arts for Abused Children Phoenix Arizona Make-A-Wish America Phoenix Arizona Medical Animals in Need (M.A.I.N.) El Mirage Arizona St. Mary's Food Bank Phoenix Arizona Stealing Hearts Rescue Glendale Arizona Sunshine Acres Children's Home Mesa Arizona Teach One To Lead One, Maricopa County Phoenix Arizona Startup Junkie Foundation Fayetteville Arkansas Black Lives Matter Support Fund at Tides Foundation San Francisco California Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times Los Angeles California Direct Relief Santa Barbara California If Given A Chance Napa California Labs and More of San Diego San Diego California Prostate Cancer Foundation Santa Monica California Swords to Plowshares San Francisco California The Trevor Project West Hollywood California YMCAsd San Diego California Family Life Services Colorado Springs Colorado The Action Center Lakewood Colorado Connecticut River Museum Essex Connecticut Global Lyme Alliance Stamford Connecticut No Kid Hungry Washington DC Special Olympics Washington DC World Central Kitchen Washington DC Palm Beach County Homeless Coalition West Palm Beach Florida Florida Medical Clinic Foundation of Caring Wesley Chapel Florida Wounded Warrior Project Jacksonville Florida Fair Fight Initiative Savannah Georgia Treasure Valley Family YMCA Boise Idaho Elburn Countryside Food Pantry Elburn Illinois Purple Plunge Lake Zurich Illinois United Way - Effingham County Effingham Illinois Fort Bend Women's Shelter Fort Bend Indiana Joppa Des Moines Iowa Connections Community Support Programs Delaware Maryland 350.org Boston Massachusetts Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking (CAST) Wakefield Massachusetts Northeast Coonhound Rescue Lexington Massachusetts Avenues for Youth Minneapolis Minnesota North House Folk School Grand Marais Minnesota Wild Bird Rehabilitation Overland Missouri Lincoln-Lancaster County Child Advocacy Center Lincoln Nebraska Together Inc (Omaha) Omaha Nebraska SPUR - Special People United to Ride Lincroft New Jersey American Foundation for Suicide Prevention New York New York ASPCA New York New York DonorsChoose.org New York New York Dress for Success New York New York Food Bank of Central New York Syracuse New York International Legal Foundation New York New York Island Harvest Food Bank of Long Island Bethpage New York Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation New York New York Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Rye Brook New York UNICEF New York New York Robeson County Partnership for Children Lumberton North Carolina Time Out Youth Charlotte North Carolina Footpath Foundation Cleveland Ohio Stella Maris Cleveland Cleveland Ohio The Scratching Post Cincinnati Ohio Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding (CATR) Johns Island South Carolina St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Memphis Tennessee Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee Maryville Tennessee CLL Foundation Houston Texas Manor Schoolhouse Foundation Manor Texas Mobile Loaves & Fishes Austin Texas River Bend Elementary PTO College Station Texas Operation Underground Rescue (O.U.R.) Cedar City Utah PETA Norfolk Virginia Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council (GLITC) Lac Du Flambeau Wisconsin Salvation Army Oshkosh Wisconsin Oshkosh Wisconsin Physical Activity Alliance





