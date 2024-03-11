Our Home Debuts New Products and New Brands from Its Portfolio of Better-For-You Snacks at Expo West 2024

From Heat to Savory to Sweet, Our Home Has A Snack For Every Occasion

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a house party at Our Home, and you're invited! Our Home, a leading independent better-for-you snack family that provides delicious, wholesome snacks at a great value, welcomes all to booth #5489 at Natural Products Expo West to taste its newest snacks. Attendees will enter the Our Home booth and feel at home with well-known snack brands they have come to love.

Our Home's portfolio of brands offers the perfect snack for every occasion – a late-night study session, a girls' night in, a family picnic, and more. Our Home is showcasing the below products that will satisfy savory and spicy cravings alike.

Popchips , the never-fried, better-for-you potato chip brand, announces flavor-packed Popchips Nacho. These are Nacho average potato chips. With 50% less fat than its fried chip rival, these Popchips body slam your tastebuds with big, nacho energy! Popchips Nacho is vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, and certified gluten-free. The brand is sampling its flagship BBQ flavor alongside the new Nacho flavor.

"Our goal has always been to bring snacks from our home to yours. We are energized to be at Expo and not only showcase as Our Home for the first time but also unveil the new snacks that have been in the works for months," said Deb Holt, Chief Marketing Officer at Our Home. "Each new product from Popchips, YOU NEED THIS, and Real Food From the Ground Up was created after diving deep into consumer preferences. We continue to create crave-worthy snacks by being on top of the trends while prioritizing popular flavors, like cheddar and rosemary."

Our Home is exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West from March 14 to 16 at Anaheim Convention Center at 800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802. Experience Our Home and all the brands have to offer at booth #5489 in Hall E and outside of Grand Plaza from March 13 to 16. Sample delicious snacks from Our Home and limited edition swag you won't want to miss. Our Home is hosting an "Open House" Happy Hour on Thursday, March 14th from 4 pm - 6 pm. For more information on the trade show, please visit www.expowest.com . For more details on Our Home, visit www.our-home.com/ .

About Our Home

Our Home is a leading, independent better-for-you snack platform that provides delicious, wholesome snacks at a great value. Our Home strives to create nourishing snacks that offer a warm and welcoming sense of familiarity to communities, catering to every occasion and satisfying various cravings. This commitment is demonstrated through the company's ownership of production and manufacturing facilities spanning all snack sub-categories, and a portfolio of brands that currently includes Food Should Taste Good®, Popchips®,Real Food From The Ground Up®, and YOU NEED THIS®, and the recently acquired R.W. Garcia® and Good Health® brands.

