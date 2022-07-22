Our Kids Read Partners with The New York Public Library to Donate 125,000 Books to NYC Youth

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Kids Read, a newly established foundation that donates diverse books to children, and The New York Public Library (NYPL) announce a new joint venture to donate more than 125,000 books to diverse groups of New York City public school students in grades K-12. A child's enjoyment of reading is the single biggest predictor of their future academic success, besting reading ability and external factors like socioeconomic status.

This historic book giveaway is part of a larger initiative by the Library to donate 500,000 books to city residents, which is the centerpiece of its "Summer at the Library" program designed to engage young people throughout the summer break and help families build home libraries of their own.

Our Kids Read (OKR) has partnered with the NYPL to expand the reach of the giveaway program with plans to donate books to children at community events, public parks and community centers. The first three OKR – NYPL book giveaway events will be held the week of July 17 in Harlem at the DREAM Charter School, the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club and Thomas Jefferson Park. Three thousand (3,000) books are expected to be distributed during these events. In addition to the giveaway, each event also will feature storytellers, authors, performers, artists and other entertainers to stimulate the attendees' excitement about books and reading.

OKR is also teaming up with hip hop pioneer, Easy A.D. of the Legendary Cold Crush Brothers, to galvanize support for the program from across the city's hip hop community. As a youth from the South Bronx, Easy A.D. was in the vanguard of the origins of hip hop culture. Easy A.D. continues to perform around the country, and conducts health literacy activities at elementary schools throughout the city.

Our Kids Read has begun to schedule additional book giveaways and celebrations for the 2022-2023 school year, beginning with a free book festival at PS 140 in the Bronx in September and an additional 40-50 giveaways over the course of the school year.

About Our Kids Read

OUR KIDS READ (OKR) is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to donating books featuring people of color to K-12th grade students across the United States and providing 1:1 reading programs to students in the OKR network. Since their inception in 2019, Our Kids Read has donated thousands of books to schools, organizations in WA, CA, NJ, NY, MD, DC and GA. The Our Kids Read "Reading Buddies" program matches volunteers with children in the OKR network to read 1:1 via Zoom after school. For more information about OUR KIDS READ or to become a sponsor of a Free Book Festival, visit www.ourkidsreadinc.org or call 917-686-3629.

