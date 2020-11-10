Our Mayberry Announces New Partnership With 4Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Our Mayberry announced a key partnership with Arizona nonprofit 4Tucson, which will provide a new funding channel to support 4Tucson's work while continuing to demonstrate Our Mayberry's unique position as a cause-driven commerce platform.

"With Our Mayberry, we are adding a new significant funding channel to support our mission that is in harmony with our collaborative approach to city problem solving," said 4Tucson Founder and CEO Mark Harris. "We empower Christians to use their God-given purpose to solve community problems by applying Jesus' model for transformation. Our Mayberry provides the platform for us to help missionally-minded Christians leverage their everyday purchases to fund positive impact in our city."

Founded in 2011, 4Tucson is an unapologetically Christian nonprofit in Tucson, Arizona, where the members of 4Tucson are not satisfied with the status quo in their city and believe God desires more for their citizens than what is currently being experienced.

"With over 100,000 Christians in Tucson," continued Harris, "Our Mayberry provides an incredible opportunity for them to harness their purchasing power to fund positive change that will reduce human suffering in our city."

Our Mayberry CEO Shawn Tacey also commented on the new relationship. "This is exactly the kind of community engagement that Our Mayberry is designed to support. 4Tucson has unified and organized an amazing group of churches, charities, and individuals who have committed their talents, giftings, and finances to transforming the city of Tucson for the betterment of all under the motto 'give generously.' With Our Mayberry, that motto is now 'give generously and spend intentionally.' At a time when purely political solutions are less and less accessible, local, coordinated efforts will rule the day going forward and Our Mayberry is a disruptive force to empower local, coordinated efforts just like 4Tucson."

Tacey believes the 4Tucson model can be applied effectively in many communities world-wide and is excited to integrate Our Mayberry into those communities as a powerful-sustaining funding source.

"Our Mayberry was created to rebuild our communities by channeling the economic power of consumers to help sustain local nonprofits who in turn encourage supporters to purchase from local businesses who have made a commitment to making a contribution with every transaction on our platform."

In addition, Tacey noted that, "Our Mayberry also enables service businesses like lawyers and doctors and landscapers to participate in cause-based commerce, something they can't do on any other platform."

About Our Mayberry

Our Mayberry is a cause-driven commerce platform where supporters can shop online or in-store to generate a sustainable source of funding for the nonprofit causes they are passionate about, and where companies can grow their business in an authentic way, gain community recognition and develop greater customer loyalty by supporting the causes that are important to their community. Learn more by visiting www.ourmayberry.com

About 4Tuscon

4Tucson's mission is to unite and mobilize Christians, empowering them to put biblical principles into action as we engage our city's most systemic problems. Learn more by visiting www.4Tucson.com.

