Our Military Kids® Celebrates 100,000th Activity Award

National nonprofit marks a major milestone — funding 100,000 activities worth $36 million for sports, fine and performing arts, camps, STEM enrichment, and more.

OAKTON, Va., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Military Kids®, a national nonprofit providing activity funding for eligible military children and teens, is celebrating a major milestone this week: 100,000 activity awards worth $36 million given to military children across the country.

To mark this achievement, Our Military Kids is thrilled to introduce 8-year-old Gavin, the 100,000th activity award recipient. During his mother's National Guard deployment, Gavin is using an Our Military Kids activity award to pay for his hockey fees.

Our Military Kids has officially distributed its 100,000th activity award to eight-year-old Gavin! Because of caring supporters like you, children of deployed National Guard and Reserve service members and post-9/11 Veterans receiving care have discovered passions that lift their spirits and strengthen their families.

Moved by the impact of receiving his activity award packet — which came not only with a check for hockey, but a personalized award certificate, dog tags, patch, and more — Gavin's family sent in a video expressing their gratitude:

<<WATCH GAVIN'S VIDEO>>

"Gavin was over the moon and became very emotional about the award," his mother told us. "It really does show what this program does for the kids, especially during a vulnerable time in their lives. This activity award was especially helpful during this time of uncertainty with the government shut down and me being overseas. Thank you again so much!"

Since 2004, Our Military Kids has funded a wide range of programs — from soccer, baseball, and art classes to Scouts, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and computer coding — helping children explore passions, develop new skills, and create lasting memories despite the challenges of military life.

This milestone has been made possible due to the generosity of Our Military Kids investors and partners, whose dedication continues to light the way for thousands of military families navigating hardship and variability.

Even as Our Military Kids celebrates 100,000 activity awards given, this crucial work is not done. With thousands of families serving and receiving combat-injury care, there are even more children waiting, worrying, and needing a reminder that their sacrifices are never forgotten.

<<DONATE TO SUPPORT MORE CHILDREN>>

Our Military Kids stands steadfast in supporting these families for the next 100,000 activities and beyond.

About Our Military Kids®

Our Military Kids is a national nonprofit offering activity awards for children (ages 1-18) of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, OR Veterans receiving care for combat-related injuries or illnesses. Learn more and apply online at: ourmilitarykids.org

SOURCE Our Military Kids