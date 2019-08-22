Our Money: Modern Monetary Theory Must Dominate Democratic Debate

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Labor Day, Our Money will gather 500 participants to host a march for Full Employment and Economic Justice in commemoration of the Civil Rights Movement legacy of advocacy for a Federal Job Guarantee. The march will begin at the MLK Memorial in Washington DC at 11 am and end at the Marriner Eccles Building of the Federal Reserve around 2 pm.

Our Money founder, Rev. Dr. Delman Coates, will use this opportunity to draw the connection for lay audiences between the Civil Rights struggle for Full Employment and Economic Justice, and the importance of understanding our public power of money creation, as illuminated by insurgent school of economic thought, Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). Dr. Coates will call on Congress to pass a Federal Job Guarantee, as well as hold hearings on MMT in order to allow the public to formally interrogate the implications of our public power.

Coates believes: "Once we understand the implications of our public power of money creation, we become emboldened to demand that Congress attend to our most deeply held and brutally neglected public priorities. We've been taught for as long as we can remember that as a society, we can't afford the things we desperately need. We're told, 'We can't afford Medicare for All. We can't afford a Green New Deal. We can't afford Free Public College.' Our message is: No More Excuses! And the very first thing there are 'No More Excuses' for is subjecting people to the completely unnecessary hardship of involuntary unemployment."

The event will signal to presidential candidates that the Civil Rights Movement's dream of Full Employment and Economic Justice has not been forgotten and that there is a growing appetite for political leadership with the courage to swear off the false excuses of yesterday and embrace the politically-liberating, authentically public-spirited economics of tomorrow, represented by Modern Monetary Theory.

The issue of properly understanding the implications of our public power of money creation is also at the forefront in the Democratic Primary debates. One side calls for bold public spending programs and the other derides "wish list economics." The validity of MMT, in the underlying issue, is never directly addressed. Our Money aims to bring this critical issue to the forefront of the Democratic Primary debates.

Schedule of the day

11:00-11:30: Speech at the MLK Memorial: The Civil Rights Movement legacy of advocating for a Job Guarantee

11:30-12:30: March to, and in front of, The Fed - Highlight the struggles we need to overcome

12:30-2:00: Speeches at the Federal Reserve: Connecting the struggle for Full Employment and Economic Justice and the importance of understanding our public power of money creation

MLK Memorial: 1964 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024

The Federal Reserve: Marriner S. Eccles Building, 2051 Constitution Ave NW, Washington, DC 20418

About Our Money

Our Money is a campaign which seeks to popularize an understanding of the importance of our public power of money creation and demand that it be used on behalf of the public to the fullest extent responsible, rather than diverted towards private interests.

