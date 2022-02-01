Our Next Energy (ONE) Hires Dr. Steven Kaye as CTO to Scale R&D Efforts in the Bay Area

"I am thrilled to welcome Steven to ONE as we invest in new facilities, labs, talent and equipment that will accelerate commercialization of the company's high energy density Gemini range extender cell product," said Mujeeb Ijaz, Founder and CEO of ONE. "Steven is a proven innovator of global repute in the battery field and his expertise will help us continue to develop our goal to reach 450 Wh/L in the Gemini battery system."

After earning his Ph.D. in Chemistry from UC-Berkeley, Dr. Kaye joined Wildcat Discovery Technologies and after two years was promoted to Chief Scientific Officer. During his tenure, the company developed many breakthrough battery technologies and successfully collaborated on more than 60 research and development projects with large material suppliers, device manufacturers and automakers. After Wildcat, Dr. Kaye started Mosaic Materials, which radically reduced the cost of chemical separations using metal-organic frameworks. Following that, Dr. Kaye joined Apple's Special Projects Group, leading battery materials research and development.

"I am excited to take advantage of ONE's hybrid architecture, which will enable us to accelerate ultra high energy density chemistries' path to market," said CTO Dr. Steven Kaye. "We are looking for great partners to help us scale, which is why I have decided to base my facility here in the Bay Area."

Dr. Kaye holds over 60 patents covering a variety of battery-related innovations including cathode, anode, electrolyte, cell architecture, and pack designs. Additionally, his patents include synthetic methods, thermal materials, microfluidics, and medical diagnostics. His research has many implications in the scientific community, receiving more than 4,300 citations.

The ONE R&D facility, along with Dr. Kaye's experience accelerating technology development for commercialization, will bolster the company's efforts to accelerate electrification with safer, more sustainable, more powerful energy storage technology.

