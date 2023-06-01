'Our Ocean: The Fight for Sustainability' Advances TaiwanPlus's Commitment to Environmental Protection

News provided by

TaiwanPlus

01 Jun, 2023, 11:18 ET

New Five-Part Docuseries Focuses on Taiwan's Perspective on the Global Challenges of Ocean Conservation

TAIPEI, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Common problems demand uncommon solutions to avert an oncoming crisis facing the world's oceans. That is the message of "Our Ocean: The Fight for Sustainability," the five-part docuseries premiering on World Ocean Day on June 8, 2023 on TaiwanPlus. The program not only highlights the global challenges of ocean conservation, but also further demonstrates TaiwanPlus's commitment to sustainability and education through its news and programming.

Continue Reading
“Our Ocean The Fight for Sustainability,” the five-part docuseries on TaiwanPlus, highlights the global challenges of ocean conservation and demonstrates the organization’s commitment to sustainability.
“Our Ocean The Fight for Sustainability,” the five-part docuseries on TaiwanPlus, highlights the global challenges of ocean conservation and demonstrates the organization’s commitment to sustainability.

"Our Ocean" focuses on the urgent need to preserve Taiwan's marine health, exploring various solutions in technology, ecotourism, waste management, and education. The program's host Dr. Aziz J. Mulla, a British marine ecologist and research fellow at Academia Sinica, believes global collaboration is key to solving the climate crisis. "Taiwan's marine health is determined not only by Taiwan alone, but also by what happens in its surrounding waters," said Dr. Mulla. "We all share these common problems because our livelihood and economy depend on the ocean. What is missing is a clear direction in communicating the science to the public — changing our social norms is a matter of urgency."

The creators of "Our Ocean" want to contribute to the fight for public awareness by portraying a local perspective on the global priority. TaiwanPlus CEO Michael Yu said, "Taiwan's impending ocean crisis is a microcosm of a larger global environmental challenge. 'Our Ocean' further fulfills TaiwanPlus's commitment to highlighting pressing issues facing the world today, which of course includes the climate crisis."

TaiwanPlus's ongoing sustainability initiatives include expanding coverage on climate issues, in addition to releasing several programs on the environment. Its flagship news program, "Connected With Divya Gopalan," has recently released episodes on oceans in distress, beach waste and the global water crisis. New episodes of "Our Ocean" will be released weekly through July 6th on the TaiwanPlus website, app, and TaiwanPlus Docs on YouTube.

About TaiwanPlus:

TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan, one of Asia's most vibrant democracies. Our diverse team is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide.

With Taiwan at the nexus of global geopolitics and trade, TaiwanPlus offers a unique perspective on everything from cross-strait relations to Taiwan's culture, including world-class programming covering food, travel and entertainment.

SOURCE TaiwanPlus

Also from this source

TaiwanPlus Brings the Taiwan Story to New York's Annual Passport to Taiwan

PRESS FREEDOM UNDER ATTACK: TAIWANPLUS' 'CONNECTED' LOOKS AT THE STATE OF GLOBAL MEDIA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.