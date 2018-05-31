SPARKS, Nev., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Safety Department LLC (OSD) has recently released its virtual driver application, screening and hiring process as part of the OSD safety and compliance transportation software.
Recognizing the need to streamline and simplify the driver application, screening and hiring process in an extremely competitive driver market, OSD's new virtual process has checked all the boxes to automate the once tedious task of screening and hiring drivers. OSD's automation provides a low cost, efficient manner in which fleets can screen and hire drivers.
"It's a tremendous tool to help transportation companies of all sizes simplify and streamline the hiring process," said Julia Vaillancourt, OSD Safety Manager. "Drivers and fleet managers love the virtual application, screening and hiring process which is critical as fleets struggle to fill trucks with drivers."
For more information, visit https://www.scdept.com/application-process/ or contact:
Joe Planeta
Managing Member
Our Safety Department
505.944.1003
Joe@scdept.com
About Our Safety Department
Our Safety Department (OSD), headquartered in Sparks, Nevada, is a software and services company providing safety and compliance software and services to the transportation industry. In addition to providing software and outsourcing solutions to commercial fleets, OSD provides agency management SaaS software to third party vehicle compliance agencies that provide IFTA tax services, IRP registration services, operating authorities and permits to the transportation industry. OSD integrates with numerous ELD providers, dash cam companies, IFTA tax software programs, accounting programs, and driver scoring programs.
For more information, visit https://www.scdept.com or call 505.944.1003.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/our-safety-department-llc-releases-virtual-driver-application-screening-and-hiring-processes-300657650.html
SOURCE Our Safety Department LLC
Share this article