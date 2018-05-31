"It's a tremendous tool to help transportation companies of all sizes simplify and streamline the hiring process," said Julia Vaillancourt, OSD Safety Manager. "Drivers and fleet managers love the virtual application, screening and hiring process which is critical as fleets struggle to fill trucks with drivers."

For more information, visit https://www.scdept.com/application-process/ or contact:

Joe Planeta

Managing Member

Our Safety Department

505.944.1003

Joe@scdept.com

About Our Safety Department

Our Safety Department (OSD), headquartered in Sparks, Nevada, is a software and services company providing safety and compliance software and services to the transportation industry. In addition to providing software and outsourcing solutions to commercial fleets, OSD provides agency management SaaS software to third party vehicle compliance agencies that provide IFTA tax services, IRP registration services, operating authorities and permits to the transportation industry. OSD integrates with numerous ELD providers, dash cam companies, IFTA tax software programs, accounting programs, and driver scoring programs.

For more information, visit https://www.scdept.com or call 505.944.1003.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/our-safety-department-llc-releases-virtual-driver-application-screening-and-hiring-processes-300657650.html

SOURCE Our Safety Department LLC

Related Links

https://www.scdept.com

