Our Village Offers Online Sellers No-Fee Etsy Alternative

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Village™ (https://www.ourvillage.com/) announces it now offers online Sellers a "no fee/no commissions deducted from sales" alternative to Etsy, which charges Sellers listing fees per item and recently increased its commissions deducted from each Etsy shop owner sale.

Our Village was formed by two sisters recognizing the need for artisans, crafters, makers, and family-owned small shops to have an online resource that allows them to keep all money from their sales. Our Village shop owners present "products with passion, shopping with purpose" for customers shopping for unique gifts.

Offering unlimited items for display for the monthly price of only five dollars, with no listing or commission fees, "The company provides an additional benefit for makers and shoppers: we have a strong commitment to non-profit organizations that make a difference," said Our Village Co-founder, Sara Miller Cross. "We are in a David versus Goliath position, in that Our Village is an option now for Etsy shop owners who are tired of paying listing fees and commissions on every sale. Also, for Sellers the first 30 days on Our Village is free!"

"The mission behind Our Village is to provide support to organizations that are dedicated to making the world a better place. Twenty percent of our gross revenues are donated to nonprofit organizations that provide support to battered or homeless women and their families throughout the country," Co-founder Rachel Miller said of the majority woman-owned company.

Based on the African proverb "It takes a village…", as Our Village grows, so will their charitable efforts as non-profit organizations across America providing support to battered or homeless women and their families are selected to receive financial support.

As the first recipient of their assistance, Our Village chose an organization from its hometown, Chattanooga Room in the Inn. Chattanooga Room in the Inn's purpose is to empower homeless women and children to become self-sufficient by offering a temporary home while providing programs and services necessary to meet their goals.

Sellers are invited to open their Our Village shop at https://www.ourvillage.com/customer/account/create/.

ABOUT OUR VILLAGE

