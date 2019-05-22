Oura Ring Expands Beyond Sleep, Launches Meditation Feature

"What I've appreciated the most about the Oura Ring is that simply wearing it is a powerful reminder of how important sleep is to my health. Now, with the Moment feature, I have a great reminder of my meditation practice, and one that will help me understand how I'm doing," noted Jack Dorsey, Founder and CEO of Twitter and Square.

Moment builds on Oura Ring's sleep tracking features, which provide users with information about their heart rate, HRV, body temperature, respiratory rate, and sleep stages. The app also provides analysis of optimal sleep schedules, sleep trends over time, readiness for peak mental and physical performance, and overall recovery.

The Oura Ring measures blood volume pulse directly from the palmar arteries of the finger with infrared LED sensors. Oura was deliberately designed as a ring (rather than a watch) because the arterial pulse at the finger delivers a significantly more accurate reading than what can be collected from the wrist. From that data, Oura's algorithms calculate resting heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV). Armed with these personal data points, users can work toward decreasing stress and increasing heart health with personalized, easy to understand reports.

With an eye on HRV, Oura Ring users can understand how different meditation sessions affect them physiologically, informing the development of the most effective routine for their unique needs. The Moment feature compares users' meditation heart rate and HRV to their nighttime baselines, providing a full picture of their state of rest.

"Oura is solving a universal problem of helping people to get enough quality sleep. Moment is a natural adjacency of the Oura Ring into the growing meditation space, I'm excited that companies like Oura are helping users understand the connection between body and mind," said Michael Dell, Chair and CEO of Dell Technologies and MSD Capital, an investor in Oura.

Oura Ring is worn by well-known "biohackers" and longevity leaders including Bulletproof founder Dave Asprey and tech leaders like Digg founder Kevin Rose (both are investors in Oura). Other fans of the brand include professional athletes like Drew Brees, Kevin Love, Lance Armstrong, and Manu Ginobili, Olympic champions like Apolo Ohno, meditation leaders like Sam Harris, and wellness leaders like Actress Ali Landry and Boss Babe, Inc. co-founder Natalie Ellis.

"As a busy mom, I sometimes find myself caught up in the roller coaster of life. Oura Ring's new Moment meditation tracking inspires me to commit to taking a few minutes out of the day just for me, to rest, recharge and connect with my body and mind," said Ali Landry, actress and co-founder of RE/SHAPE.

Oura Ring is a market leader in the fast-growing wearable health tech market (projected at $22 billion by 2022) and with Moment is expanding further into the $4.2 trillion global wellness market. To date, Oura Rings have tracked over ten million nights of sleep for more than 75,000 users in more than 100 countries.

"As a society, we've become more distracted than ever and it's wearing on our bodies and minds. Sleep and meditation are investments in our future self which helps bring more connection, awareness, and presence into our lives," said Oura CEO Harpreet Rai. "Moment is an exciting expansion of our services to help our users be better rested, more productive and ready to make the most of every day."

Oura Health Ltd. is a Finnish health technology company founded in 2013. Oura is the world's first wellness ring and app that shows how your body responds to your lifestyle by analyzing your sleep, activity levels, daily rhythms and the physiological responses in your body. Personalized for you, Oura guides you towards better sleep, recovery and readiness to perform.

