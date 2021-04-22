OurBus Launches Regional Bus Network to Atlantic City

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OurBus announced today that they have launched intercity bus service from New York City to Atlantic City as part of a new regional transportation network to the storied destination. Until now, buses have served the city in a fragmented, uncoordinated way with an outdated rider experience. OurBus now brings together many of the existing, independently owned and operated bus lines into a cohesive network. The first of its new intercity routes offers daily departures four times per day connecting NYC with Galloway, NJ and three casinos in Atlantic City: Resorts, Caesars, & Tropicana.

OurBus has improved regional travel for millions of riders by creating an experience that people actually like. Available in 100+ US locations, they're changing consumer expectations for intercity bus travel, as reflected in their 4.4/5 star rating with over 8,000 reviews.

The company now turns its attention to Atlantic City, giving its tourists a tech-enabled travel option. The city known as "America's Playground" has seen its character change in the decade since Hurricane Sandy. But investment in Atlantic City's leisure and entertainment industries has helped broaden the city's appeal. OurBus accelerates this transformation with its existing customers and broad reach. The complementary relationship could be a boon to the city as OurBus' regional connections underscore the significance of Atlantic City as a desirable destination.

Likewise, OurBus brings new energy to the small businesses that make up the Northeast's private bus industry by partnering with them to better serve Atlantic City. The technology platform offers new departure points, more scheduled times, and increased trip flexibility. The new services also support the immediate vicinity of Atlantic City by expanding transportation options for locals.

"OurBus is a disruptive transformation for Atlantic City travelers," said David Hall, former General Manager of BoltBus and now architect of the OurBus initiative. Hall believes the project will attract new customers to OurBus while unlocking the value of often-idle buses. As a 25-year veteran of the industry, his leadership is attracting the attention of the many bus operators currently reevaluating when and how to restart their Atlantic City routes as the economy reopens.

OurBus has raised capital from financial and strategic investors, including Daimler AG, one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers in the world and a leader in e-mobility and autonomous technology for buses. Additional strategic investors include numerous bus operators who contribute both capital and industry intelligence. The investments have enabled OurBus to launch its tech-enabled services around the country, including this latest endeavor.

Atlantic City residents and workers, its existing patrons, new tourists, and bus companies alike all stand to benefit from this new initiative from OurBus. The success of this new transportation network will have an important secondary benefit: by taking more cars off the road, OurBus reduces carbon emissions. As people start moving again after being cooped up for months, Atlantic City is poised to reap the benefits of pent-up demand, and OurBus makes it all the more likely to do so.

About OurBus

Rally and OurBus together represent the leading marketplace for regional travel in the US. Founded in 2016, OurBus has a network of intercity services that connect 100+ locations. With their customer-first approach they disrupt the legacy incumbent companies and grow the intercity transportation market. Search schedules and buy tickets at ourbus.com or the app. OurBus does not own or operate any buses, and employs no drivers or mechanics.

