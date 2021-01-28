OurFamilyWizard Adds Two Tech Veterans to Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OurFamilyWizard (OFW) is excited to welcome Ning Wang and Melissa Esmundo to its Board of Directors. Both leaders have driven outsized growth for mission-driven companies and bring a wealth of industry and leadership experience. OurFamilyWizard, Offensive Security and Teachers Pay Teachers have received growth funding by Spectrum Equity.

Ning Wang is currently CEO of Offensive Security, the leading cybersecurity training and certification company. Wang has over 20 years of experience running fast-growing technology companies, including as CFO/COO at HackerOne, CFO/COO/CTO at Lynda.com, and CFO/COO/CTO at four other technology companies. Ning previously worked at McKinsey & Company and has a Ph.D. in Physics from UC Berkeley.

"OurFamilyWizard has truly built an outstanding co-parenting solution. With the added stress brought on by COVID-19, it is even more critical to support families navigating the very difficult process of finding a new normal after separation or divorce. I am honored and excited to work with OurFamilyWizard as it strives to reach as many families impacted by divorce or separation as it possibly can, with the mission to achieve better outcomes for parents, kids and the entire family," commented Wang.

Melissa Esmundo is currently the Chief Commercial Officer of Teachers Pay Teachers, an organization on a mission to unlock the power of the world's educators through the world's most popular online marketplace for original educational resources. Esmundo has over 20 years of experience driving growth for mission-driven brands including as the Chief Revenue Officer of ZocDoc and SVP of Marketing at ToughMudder.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the exciting growth path OurFamilyWizard is on. The empathy the team has for supporting customers and the deep trust the market has for OFW's products and people are a strong platform from which to accelerate growth," noted Esmundo.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ning and Melissa to our board," mentioned Nick VanWagner, CEO of OurFamilyWizard. "Ning has proven time and again her ability to accelerate growth of industry-leading companies while taking an authentic and compassionate leadership approach. Melissa has consistently built teams inspired to drive customer impact across B2B, B2C, and Marketplace models. Their experiences will be critical to our growth as we strive to serve the needs of co-parents, children, and professionals within the family law ecosystem. I am fortunate to continue to learn from them and, together, we are collectively stronger."

About OurFamilyWizard

Founded in 2001, OurFamilyWizard provides both families and the professionals who serve them with the tools necessary for more seamless and successful co-parenting. Over one million parents and professionals have leveraged OurFamilyWizard to share calendars, messages, journals, files, expenses, and important information such as health and school records. The platform has been recommended by courts in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia.

