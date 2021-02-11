OurFamilyWizard Boosts Financial Aid Provided to Its User Base by Over 35% in 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OurFamilyWizard, the world's leading provider of co-parenting communication technology, announced today that it increased the amount of financial aid provided to its user base by over 35% in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Over $710,000 in fees were waived throughout the year, enabling nearly 8,000 parents to access the platform for free or at a significantly reduced cost. This assistance came as part of a consistent effort by the company to help ensure that any parent who could benefit from using its tools to support healthier co-parenting communication can do so regardless of financial standing.

"2020 was an especially challenging year for countless families, and many faced financial hardships that were unforeseeable at the start of the year," said Nick VanWagner, CEO of OurFamilyWizard. "Making OurFamilyWizard accessible to more families who need it through financial assistance programs has been a core tenet of the organization since its inception. As the company continues to grow, we will always strive to uphold this practice."

OurFamilyWizard brings together all of a family's shared parenting details into one secure location. Unlike traditional email or text messaging, tools within the platform provide frameworks that help parents reach clear agreements on matters such as scheduling and expenses. Timestamps on every entry are made to prevent conflict and misunderstandings, which can reduce the risk of parents going back to court.

Aid to parents is provided largely through OurFamilyWizard's fee waiver program, which offers annual subscriptions to low-income parents at no cost or reduced rates. The company also offers a special program for military families, which provides subscriptions at a significantly reduced rate to veterans, retired or active-duty military members. Financial aid provided to parents through programs like these has been an ongoing initiative for the company for nearly two decades.

Parents who are interested in learning more about these programs can find detailed information on the company's website. In addition to these programs, OurFamilyWizard offers a wealth of information on its website to help families navigate the transition into co-parenting, including blog articles and a directory of family law and co-parenting resources across the country.

OurFamilyWizard is the world's leading co-parenting communication platform, offering tools for families to support more seamless and successful parenting across separate homes. Since 2001, more than one million parents and family law practitioners have trusted OurFamilyWizard's co-parenting platform to help divorced or separated families effectively manage shared calendars, expenses, messaging, files, and other critical family information.

