OurFamilyWizard Rolls Out a New Mobile Experience With Market-Leading Parenting Time Tools

MINNEAPOLIS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OurFamilyWizard announced today that it has released a new mobile experience for building and tracking parenting time schedules, giving divorced or separated parents a decisively effective solution for coordinating calendars from separate homes.

OurFamilyWizard's calendaring tools are uniquely designed to make managing parenting time and schedules easier for co-parents.

Managing schedules for children is a challenge for any family. When you add a shared custody or parenting time arrangement to the mix, it becomes infinitely more complicated. Most online calendar options are not built to accommodate the complexities of parenting time arrangements alongside day-to-day events. OurFamilyWizard's calendaring tools are uniquely designed to make managing parenting time and schedules easier for co-parents.

With OurFamilyWizard's most recent mobile update, parents can now easily create and customize color-coded parenting time schedules directly from the OurFamilyWizard mobile app. To simplify the process even further, OurFamilyWizard provides ready-to-use templates reflecting common parenting time rotations (i.e., 2-2-5-5, alternating weekends, etc.). Using the template as a starting point, parents can customize the schedules as needed. For example, parents can add precise transition times to note exactly when children are supposed to go from one home to the other. Additionally, leveraging a shared calendar via the mobile app allows parents to more easily request, manage, and document schedule changes and swaps.

"The team is very excited to bring these new tools to our users," said Nick VanWagner, CEO of OurFamilyWizard. "Seamless transitions between homes play a major factor in the overall success of co-parenting arrangements and the well-being of kids, yet we know that many co-parents find it challenging to manage this effectively. Given OurFamilyWizard's commitment to helping families living separately thrive, we wanted to adequately address this pain point by simplifying the process of both creating and managing parenting time schedules from our app for co-parents."

Since launching the first-ever online co-parenting application in 2001, OurFamilyWizard has continued to invest in its technology to ensure it continues to meet the ever-growing needs of its users. After receiving an equity investment in 2020, the company has also significantly increased headcount across the organization as it prepares for future growth. Most recently, it announced several executive hires, including the company's first-ever Chief Marketing Officer, Bridgette Haymaker.

About OurFamilyWizard

OurFamilyWizard helps families living separately thrive. Its products provide both families and the family law professionals who serve them with the tools necessary for more seamless and successful co-parenting. Since its inception in 2001, over one million parents and professionals have leveraged OurFamilyWizard to share calendars, messages, journals, files, expenses, and important information such as health and school records. The platform has been recommended by courts in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia.

