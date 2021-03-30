OurFamilyWizard Strengthens Executive Team With New Chief Marketing Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OurFamilyWizard, the leading co-parenting platform, announced that Bridgette Haymaker has joined the company as its first Chief Marketing Officer. Haymaker will join the OurFamilyWizard executive team and report to Nick VanWagner, CEO. The key addition comes as OurFamilyWizard strives to support more families impacted by separation or divorce.

"I couldn't be more excited to add Bridgette to our leadership team. Her proven track record of driving growth at SaaS companies, delivering outsized value for customers, and developing high-performing and inspired teams will bring immense value. I'm confident the addition of Bridgette will accelerate progress toward our mission of helping families living separately thrive," said VanWagner.

Haymaker launched her career at Intuit, where she led Growth for QuickBooks Online and gained valuable experience in product management, new user acquisition, and customer marketing. She went on to use that strong foundation, along with her clear passion for leading and developing high-performing teams, to help other software companies scale successfully. Most recently, Haymaker was Head of Product at Total Expert, a Minneapolis-based, high-growth SaaS company with a leading marketing and sales platform designed for financial organizations.

As Chief Marketing Officer at OurFamilyWizard, Haymaker will be focused on adding new customers, strengthening the customer experience across all touchpoints, and deepening relationships with the parents and professionals that rely on OurFamilyWizard to maintain positive co-parenting outcomes.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a values-driven organization with such an important mission. This past year has been extremely challenging for families, especially those with kids. Virtual schooling, balancing work with childcare, unemployment … all of this has only added to the stresses of co-parenting. I see my role as making sure that any parents or family law professionals that can benefit from OurFamilyWizard know about it, can easily access it, and find success using it," remarked Haymaker.

The company, which received a growth investment from Spectrum Equity last summer, has been steadily building up its executive team and go-to-market muscle over the last year. The addition of Bridgette Haymaker as Chief Marketing Officer rounds out the leadership team as the company looks to scale its business significantly in 2021 and beyond.

OurFamilyWizard helps families living separately thrive. Its products provide both families and the family law professionals who serve them with the tools necessary for more seamless and successful co-parenting. Over one million parents and professionals have leveraged OurFamilyWizard to share calendars, messages, journals, files, expenses, and important information such as health and school records. The platform has been recommended by courts in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia.

