OURHOME completed World Scout Jamboree dishes pre-orders

43,000 scouts completed pre-orders through Ourhome's own 'Global Food Ingredients Ordering System'

K-food won 37% of the total orders with 'K-Street Toast', 'Tteokbokki' and 'Kimchi fried rice'

Produced Saemangeum Jamboree Mealboxes to offer a chance to experience various food

SEOUL, South Korea, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K-food is expected to captivate the taste buds of scouts around the world at the '25th World Scout Jamboree in Saeangeum (hereafter referred to as the Saemangeum Jamboree)', opening on August 1st. About 43,000 people from 156 countries will participate in the Saemangeum Jamboree, not only the largest World Scout Jamboree but also the largest-scale international event held in Korea.

Infographic images for 2023 World Scout Jamboree Food Orders

OURHOME, a global foodcare and catering company based in Korea, announced that they had completed pre-orders for the Meal Box menu for Saemangeum Jamboree participants during 50-day period which starts on June 1st. Pre-orders were made through the 'Global Food Ingredients Ordering System' developed by Ourhome.

According to the analysis of pre-orders, K-Food accounted for 37% of all orders. Among the participants from overseas countries, the United Kingdom has the largest orders for K-food, followed by Sweden, Japan, and Germany. In particular, for the orders from Macau, more than half (53.2%) of the orders were K-food.

Among the K-food menus, the 'K-Street Toast Set' ranked first with 11.3% of the total orders. And various K-food dishes such as Tteokbokki(simmered rice cake), Ham and kimchi fried rice, Chicken mayo cup rice, Budae jjigae(spicy sausage stew), and New Year's Tteokguk(rice cake soup), were high on the list. As the K-food trend is rising all over the world, Ourhome plans to introduce not only authentic Korean menus but also unique dishes such as street food, K-sauna sets, and K-grandma sets.

In addition, vegan menu orders were significantly higher from European countries. 44% of German participants and 35% of Swiss participants ordered vegan meals. Finland (23%) and the Netherlands (20%) also had high ranks. More than 90% of the participants from Indonesia and Bangladesh, which have large Muslim populations, ordered halal meals. Even people from Australia (24%), the United States (18%), and the United Kingdom (16%) ordered halal meals. In accordance with the orders, Ourhome prepares a variety of vegan K-food meals such as 'Tofu bibimbap', 'Vegan tteokbokki', 'Vegan tteokguk', and vegan seaweed soup. They also plan to provide 'Halal bibimbap', 'Halal tteokbokki', and 'Halal beef seaweed soup' by using halal-certified K-food ingredients.

To provide members a chance to experience various food cultures and characteristics, Ourhome produced Saemangeum Jamboree Mealboxes in a form of meal kits that contain main ingredients and Ourhome's sauce. This is a very differentiated approach compared with other events held before. Any scout member can cook the meals by following the 'Ourhome Cookbook' included in the kits. The guidebook is available in three languages, Korean, English, and French.

In addition to these, Ourhome plans to provide customized dishes for alternative meals for those with allergies. The company also secured enough emergency food, such as ready-to-eat meals, energy bars, snacks, and drinks, to provide to scouts in case of evacuation due to natural disasters such as heavy rain.

Considering the circumstances of the event, outdoors and high temperature in August, it mainly focuses on food hygiene management. The food company has completed food safety simulations for 1,100 kinds of ingredients and the entire menu, microbiological & radioactivity test in the identical environmental condition of the venue at Ourhome Magok Research Center.

Seong-ho Jang, head of Ourhome's TFS Division, said, "Saemangeum Jamboree is the largest event ever, we are doing everything we can to ensure the menu, secure cooking staff, and manage hygiene & safety." He added, "Through this Saemangeum Jamboree food & beverage survey, we were able to see how popular K-Food is. Ourhome will provide high quality food & beverage services that satisfy all Saemangeum Jamboree participants."

In terms of the participants for this Saemangeum Jamboree, the UK has the highest number with 3,600. South Korea, Germany, Sweden, and Indonesia followed. By continent, Europe accounted for 51.6% showing their keen interest in scouting and camping culture, followed by Asia (20%), South America (10%), and Southeast Asia (8.2%).

SOURCE OURHOME