OURHOME participated in '2023 FHC' Shanghai Food Trade Show, with K-Food

Participated in China's largest global food trade show '2023 FHC' held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from Nov. 8 th to 10 th

Actively promoted K-food with B2C large distribution channels and B2B franchise restaurants as main target

Displayed popular local products such as processed meat, soup, stew, sauce, and fries and conducted on-site tastings as well as 1:1 business consultation

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OURHOME, a global foodcare and catering company based in Korea, announced that they had participated in the global food trade show '2023 FOOD & HOSPITALITY CHINA'(hereafter FHC), held at the New International Expo Centre in Shanghai, China.

'2023 FOOD & HOSPITALITY CHINA’ OURHOME booth

FHC is China's largest global food trade show, with more than 200 food and beverage companies from around the world participating every year. The show, held from November 8th to 10th, exhibited the development and trends of the global food industry, from meat and marine products to refreshments, convenience foods, HMR (Home Meal Replacement), dairy products, beverages, snacks, and chocolates. A variety of guests, including B2C and B2B distributors, franchises, and catering companies, attended the event. OURHOME participated in FHC to penetrate China's domestic and global market by opening its new sales channels.

Ourhome's exhibition booth was in the Shanghai New International Expo Center's 'N Hall' with other Asian distributors and manufacturers from China, and Japan. Under the theme of 'Oh! (Ourhome) K-Food', the company introduced various dishes containing the unique taste and Ourhome's 40-year of product development know-hows. The company displayed Korean convenience food products such as processed meat (16 types), soups·stews· light stews and sauces (14 types), pancakes (5 types), tteokbokki (3 types), and seaweed (4 types) and provided visitors with opportunities to experience ready-to-cook items.

For processed meat products, the company introduced Korean dishes such as 'Thick Gungjung Neobiani', 'Chuncheon-style Dakgalbi', and 'Andong Jjimdak', as well as our own interpretation of popular global menu items such as 'Burger Hunter Hamburger Steak', 'Chicken Steak Original', and 'Texas Barbecue Pork Ribs'. Soup, stew, and sauce category included 'Goryeo Samgyetang', popular chicken soup menu in Asia, as well as 'Gu's Banga Jinju-style Haejangguk', 'Wanggalbitang', and 'Baro Mapo Tofu Sauce'. Five types of Korean-style pancakes that offer the unique taste of Korea such as 'potato pancakes' and 'kimchi pancakes' were also displayed. Additionally, three types of tteokbokki (original, jjajang, and rose), a popular K-food menu, and four types of unique seaweed such as shrimp and honey butter flavors were prepared.

In the 'cooking zone' within the booth, the Ourhome chef presented actual dishes on site. In a separate section, Ourhome staff provided consultation for B2C and B2B distributors, franchises, and catering companies to break into new sales channels.

Ourhome, the first company to enter the Chinese catering meal service market in 2010, currently operates over 40 branches. The company has expanded its business spectrum from catering meal business to food manufacturing businesses. Now it produces over 70 types of items, including HMR, frozen vegetables, cooked-in seasonings, stews, seasonings, and sauces.

Seung-wook Han, head of Ourhome Qingdao Ourhome branch, said, "As the demand for high-quality HMR in the Chinese market is expected to increase further, we participated in FHC to actively promote excellent quality Ourhome products in China." He added, "We continue to accelerate our growth in the global and Asia market with the excellence of K-Food."

