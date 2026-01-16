Ouroboros Announces Leading $60M Series A Investment in Cytotheryx to Advance Cell Therapy Platform for Liver Disease

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ouroboros Family Founders Fund I, LP announced this week it will lead a $60 million Series A financing in Cytotheryx, Inc., a preclinical cell therapy company developing transformative treatments for liver disease. The announcement was made during the 2026 Biotech Showcase in San Francisco.

The investment will accelerate multiple programs toward clinical development, expand manufacturing infrastructure, and support regulatory pathway planning. Cytotheryx also announced debt financing to expand its real estate footprint and enable GMP manufacturing capacity.

The transaction reflects strategic alignment between Ouroboros' Community Wellness investment thesis and Cytotheryx's mission to address critical unmet needs in liver disease. Ouroboros selected Cytotheryx based on its proprietary bio-incubator platform, ability to produce scalable, functional human hepatocytes, and management's execution capability across multiple indications.

Richard Tannenbaum, Managing Partner at Ouroboros Family Founders Fund, said: "Cytotheryx represents a high-impact healthcare investment opportunity with substantial commercial potential. The Company has developed a differentiated technology platform that addresses a significant clinical need with limited existing solutions."

The financing validates continued investor interest in next generation cell and gene therapy platforms despite a challenging biotech investment climate. Cytotheryx's technology portfolio includes a bio-incubator platform to produce liver cells at scale, a bioartificial liver support system for acute liver failure, and universal liver cells for transplantation.

Subject to closing, Ouroboros will take a board observer seat and provide strategic advisory throughout the development cycle.

Dr. John R. Swart, CEO of Cytotheryx, said: "We are pleased to partner with Ouroboros as we advance our cell therapy platform toward the clinic. This financing provides the resources necessary to scale our manufacturing capabilities and progress multiple programs through critical development milestones."

About Ouroboros Family Founders Fund I, LP: A private growth capital sponsor focused on Community Wellness investments, providing investments through convertible notes, junior capital, and growth equity structures. Visit www.obgfund.com.

About Cytotheryx, Inc.: A Mayo Clinic spinout developing scalable production of human hepatocytes for therapeutic use, headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. Visit www.cytotheryx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to plans, objectives and expectations for the development of the business. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release.

